Colts Bench Matt Ryan, Announce Sam Ehlinger as New Starting QB

The Indianapolis Colts have made a move that many fans thought was necessary but was unlikely: they have benched starting quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Sam Ehlinger.

Head coach Frank Reich announced the move during his Monday media availability, stating, "Right now, the move is for Sam to be the starter for the rest of the season."

Ehlinger's first action will be this Sunday at home against the Washington Commanders.

The Colts traded for Ryan this offseason to be a cure for the inconsistency issues that they suffered through last year, but Ryan's league-high 12 turnovers have put them right back in the same rut. They currently lack an identity on offense, and Ryan's gaffes have stalled momentum on multiple occasions.

Through seven games, Ryan has gone 203-of-297 passing (68.3%) for 2,008 yards (6.8 YPA), 9 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions for a passer rating of 84.7. The 15-year vet hasn't been the Colts' only (or even the biggest) problem on offense, but still the unit ranks 29th of 32 in points scored (16.1 PPG).



Not to be overlooked, Reich announced that Ryan does have a Grade 2 shoulder separation and he wouldn't have practiced or played on Sunday against the Commanders, but the move to make Ehlinger the starter would've happened regardless.

Ehlinger is in his second year after being a sixth-round pick by the Colts out of Texas in 2021. He earned the Colts' backup quarterback job last season but was replaced by Nick Foles this offseason. Ultimately, Ehlinger was promoted to backup a few weeks ago before now being given an opportunity to be the new starter.

Throughout two years of training camps and preseasons, Ehlinger's "it factor" has been on display. He's a bright player known for his ability to digest the offense and execute it, but his ability to buy time with his legs and make big plays downfield is something worth looking into.

"It's a big step but we think he's ready," Reich said per JJ Stankevitz of the team's official website. "This guy's special. ... Sam, he's got that about him. He plays, he practices in a way he'll be ready."

