Colts' Best Player, Biggest Surprise Revealed

Pro Football Focus has revealed every team's highest-graded player and biggest surprise. In the case of the Indianapolis Colts, it's a reliable veteran as well as an up-and-coming rookie.

There were few bright spots in the 4-12-1 season for the Indianapolis Colts. However, Pro Football Focus says there were at least two players who shined during a dull and completely lifeless 2022 campaign.

This week, PFF's Marcus Mosher compiled a list of each NFL team's highest-graded player as well as their biggest surprise. Coming in for the Colts were defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and left tackle Bernhard Raimann, respectively.

Highest-graded player: DI DeForest Buckner (82.3)

Buckner remains one of the most dominant interior defenders in the NFL. He finished fifth in the league in pressures (56), and his 47 stops were second most among all interior defensive linemen. At 28, Buckner just put together one of the best seasons of his career.

For any Colts fan, it shouldn’t be a surprise to see Buckner atop the charts. His grade of 82.3 placed him inside the top 50 in the NFL at No. 49. He accompanies this impressive mark with the Colts' best pass-rushing grade as well, at 77.7.

Buckner also finished second on the team in sacks (8.0), fourth in total tackles (74), and second in tackles for loss (11). He truly showed his worth in the negative atmosphere that surrounded the tumultuous Colts.

With a new regime around him and a healthy injection into the offense, he could produce at an even higher rate in 2023.

Biggest surprise: T Bernhard Raimann (73.3)

Raimann struggled earlier in the season, especially against the Broncos in Week 5. But he improved significantly over the final two months of the season. From Week 10 on, he was the No. 14 graded offensive tackle in the NFL, allowing just 17 pressures in eight games. Of course, he still has a lot of improving to do, but the Colts have to feel good about his progress in the second half of the season.

Drafted out of Central Michigan in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Raimann had a lot of expectations coming into the year. One of those was that he would supplant Matt Pryor at the left tackle position and become the full-time starter. Not only did that end up happening, but when it did, Raimann never looked back, shocking many with his efficiency in protecting the blindside.

Raimann is in the top three on Indianapolis in every major blocking grade, sitting second in overall blocking (73.3) and run blocking (74.7) behind right tackle Braden Smith (75.5 overall; 75.0 for run blocking). As for pass blocking, Raimann is third (71.4) behind Smith (75.9) and Quenton Nelson (74.1).

When it comes to a surprise, Raimann is it. To think that he would be outperforming Nelson in any area and nearly taking the top spot in blocking grades over Smith after a disastrous offensive year is insane. The craziest part? It’s true, and it happened. Look for Raimann to continue to build his skillset in the 2023 offseason while protecting a new quarterback.

The Colts' season was bad, we all know that. However, there were good moments and promising young talent that stepped up. Buckner and Raimann had great moments and were two of the best performers for Indianapolis, regardless of any position.

As the head coaching search and draft rumors gain momentum, we will see who Chris Ballard and Jim Irsay decide to put around these two gems and if it will lead to a turnaround year.

