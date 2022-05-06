Colts' Third-Round Pick Highlighted As Rookie That Landed In 'Ideal' Situation

After being projected as a potential first-round draft pick throughout the pre-draft process, landing in Indianapolis along a strong offensive line is an ideal spot for Bernhard Raimann, according to Pro Football Focus.

Throughout the entire pre-draft process, Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann was pushed as a legitimate first-round talent despite spending just two seasons at the position after a switch from tight end.

Coming to the United States from Austria and originally heading to college as an athletic tight end, Raimann added a ton of weight to his frame, becoming one of the better tackle prospects in a deep class at the position.

The only real knock against Raimann, aside from a true lack of experience at the position, was his age. Raimann will turn 25 years old early in his rookie season. That didn't faze the Colts and GM Chris Ballard as Indy snapped him up at No. 77 overall in the third round after a very surprising fall down the boards, giving the Colts a legitimate developmental tackle to work with next to All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson.

Pro Football Focus seems to agree, writing that Raimann landed in an ideal spot as a rookie.

"With only Matt Pryor standing between Raimann and the starting left tackle job, there’s a good chance the Colts' first-rounder is running with the ones early next season," PFF's Michael Renner writes. "Putting him next to All-Pro Quenton Nelson is going to only help him acclimate to the NFL game early on. While he has a little to clean up, it’s not substantial after earning the second-highest grade of any college tackle last season."

According to Ballard, the Colts are going to give Pryor the first crack and grabbing the starting left tackle position, but with Raimann now in the fold, there will likely be a true competition throughout training camp between the veteran Pryor and the rookie in Raimann, one that will hold the attention of offensive line coaches Chris Strausser and Kevin Mawae.

Based on the way the Colts have developed offensive linemen over the years, Raimann is in good hands overall in Indianapolis.

