Colts Aiming To Bounce Back After 'Wake-Up Call' In Loss To Raiders

With a berth in the AFC playoffs with a win staring them right in the face ahead of the Week 17 matchup at home against the Las Vegas Raiders, it's safe to say the Indianapolis Colts sadly let one slip away.

Despite the frustrating loss, the Colts still control their own destiny and are focused on bouncing back in a big way from a tough wake-up call.

That bounce back can come in Jacksonville, where the Colts have not beaten the AFC South foe Jaguars dating back to 2014. After a tough loss, it's a good bet that the Colts snap that losing streak in Duval and punch their playoff ticket.

To hear Colts' head coach Frank Reich though, the loss on Sunday to the Raiders was without a doubt frustrating, but the Colts now face a chance to redeem themselves, something they've had much of the season after getting off to a 1-4 start.

“No question. I think that’s a good assessment that Sunday was a wake-up call," Reich said to reporters Friday, according to video via Colts.com. "I think we all felt that. It happens all the time in this league. It’s not the death sentence. Thankfully it wasn’t the death sentence, but it was a wake-up call. We still have a chance to redeem ourselves. We know that we’re going on the road to play a team that we have a lot of respect for and we’re going to get their ‘A’ game and we’re going to do our best to give them ours.”

The Colts have responded very well to adversity this season, so it's safe to assume that will happen once again in Week 18 on the road with their backs against the wall. It helps having such a steady, confident leader in Reich, who hasn't blinked once this season and has helped the Colts maintain the right mentality and positive outlook overall.

The Week 17 wake-up call of loss to the Raiders will have the Colts focused once again, which should lead to another sizable win against the Jaguars, punching a ticket to the playoffs.

