Colts, Braden Smith Reach Agreement On Huge Extension

Indianapolis and Braden Smith came to terms on a big extension Wednesday morning, making the former 2018 second-round pick the second-highest paid right tackle in the NFL.

After much speculation this offseason regarding an extension for standout right tackle Braden Smith, the Colts and the fourth-year veteran agreed to terms on a massive four-year, $72.4 million extension Wednesday.

The deal, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, includes an astounding $40 million in guarantees and comes just minutes before the start of the first official training camp practice in Westfield for the Colts.

Smith's extension is the richest in Colts' history for an offensive lineman.

Smith, a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft at No. 37 overall — one pick after linebacker Darius Leonard — kicked outside from guard at college in Auburn to right tackle with the Colts as a rookie and hasn't looked back.

At just 25 years old, Smith has started 43 games for the Colts at right tackle from 2018-2020.

The 6'6", 315-pound tackle has quietly developed into one of the best right tackles in football, providing standout pass protection at the position while being a people mover in the run game.

Smith becomes the second-highest paid right tackle in football at $18.1 million per year, slotting just behind New Orleans' Ryan Ramczyk, who signed at $19.2 million per year extension in early July with the Saints. Smith's deal outpaces Carolina's Taylor Moton at $18 million per year after the Panthers' right tackle inked an extension last week.

