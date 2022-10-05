Colts, Broncos Injury Report: Jonathan Taylor Out for Thursday Night Football

If the Indianapolis Colts are going to bounce back for a victory this Thursday on primetime against the Denver Broncos, they're going to have to do it without two of their best players.

The team has ruled out a pair of All-Pros in linebacker Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back) and running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ahead of their Thursday Night Football tilt in Colorado. Both players were injured in last week's loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Also out for the Colts are starting free safety Julian Blackmon (ankle) and key rotational defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (concussion). No other players made the final injury report.

With both teams having played on Sunday and operating on a short game week, they did not have a normal week of practice.

Per the Colts: "The Indianapolis Colts conducted a walk-through on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday's practice reports are only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice."

Per the Broncos: "The Denver Broncos did not practice on Monday so the report is an estimation. The Broncos conducted a walk-through on Tuesday so the report is an estimation."

Here's how both teams are looking ahead of Thursday's matchup.

COLTS

MONDAY

Did Not Participate — S Julian Blackmon (ankle), LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back), DL Tyquan Lewis (concussion), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)

Limited Participant — C Ryan Kelly (knee)

Full Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (elbow)

TUESDAY

Did Not Participate — S Julian Blackmon (ankle), LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back), DL Tyquan Lewis (concussion), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)

Full Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (elbow), C Ryan Kelly (knee)

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — S Julian Blackmon (ankle), LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back), DL Tyquan Lewis (concussion), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)

Full Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (elbow), C Ryan Kelly (knee)

OUT — Julian Blackmon, Shaquille Leonard, Tyquan Lewis, Jonathan Taylor

For Taylor, this is the first game that he's missed due to injury and only the second of his career. The NFL's reigning rushing champ was rolled up late in Sunday's game and now gets an extended period to rest. With Taylor sidelined, expect to see a heavy dose of Nyheim Hines with Phillip Lindsay likely called up from the practice squad.

Lewis can play both outside and inside the line, so his versatility will be missed. Dayo Odeyingbo, Ifeadi Odenigbo, and Ben Banogu should see increased playing time.

Missing time is something that Leonard is unfortunately all too familiar with this season. He made his season debut against Tennessee after returning from back surgery that he underwent in June. However, he had a violent collision with fellow Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin in the first half and suffered a broken nose and entry into the NFL's concussion protocol. With Leonard out, Franklin, Bobby Okereke, and E.J. Speed will continue to act as the Colts' primary linebackers.

Blackmon suffered his ankle injury in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs and has yet to practice. Expect to see rookie seventh-round pick Rodney Thomas II continue to fill in alongside veteran Rodney McLeod until Blackmon returns.

Another pair of Pro Bowlers in defensive tackle Buckner and center Kelly were on the injury report earlier in the week but have been cleared.

BRONCOS

MONDAY

Did Not Participate — OLB Jonathan Cooper (hamstring), OLB Randy Gregory (knee), S P.J. Locke (concussion), IOL Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), OLB Aaron Patrick (concussion), S Caden Sterns (hip/chest), RB Javonte Williams (knee)

Limited Participant — WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), Melvin Gordon III (neck), CB Darius Phillips (hamstring), IOL Dalton Risner (ankle), OL Billy Turner (knee), CB K'Waun Williams (wrist), QB Russell Wilson (right shoulder)

TUESDAY

Did Not Participate — OLB Jonathan Cooper (hamstring), OLB Randy Gregory (knee), S P.J. Locke (concussion), IOL Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), OLB Aaron Patrick (concussion), RB Javonte Williams (knee)

Limited Participant — WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), Melvin Gordon III (neck), CB Darius Phillips (hamstring), S Caden Sterns (hip/chest), OL Billy Turner (knee), QB Russell Wilson (right shoulder)

Full Participant — IOL Dalton Risner (ankle), CB K'Waun Williams (wrist)

WEDNESDAY

TBA

OUT — TBA

QUESTIONABLE — TBA

Broncos' final injury report will be updated when available.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.