Skip to main content

Colts, Broncos Injury Report: Jonathan Taylor Out for Thursday Night Football

The Colts and Broncos are both pretty banged-up ahead of Thursday Night Football, including both teams being without their star running backs.

If the Indianapolis Colts are going to bounce back for a victory this Thursday on primetime against the Denver Broncos, they're going to have to do it without two of their best players.

The team has ruled out a pair of All-Pros in linebacker Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back) and running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ahead of their Thursday Night Football tilt in Colorado. Both players were injured in last week's loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Also out for the Colts are starting free safety Julian Blackmon (ankle) and key rotational defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (concussion). No other players made the final injury report.

With both teams having played on Sunday and operating on a short game week, they did not have a normal week of practice.

Per the Colts: "The Indianapolis Colts conducted a walk-through on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday's practice reports are only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice."

Per the Broncos: "The Denver Broncos did not practice on Monday so the report is an estimation. The Broncos conducted a walk-through on Tuesday so the report is an estimation."

Here's how both teams are looking ahead of Thursday's matchup.

COLTS

MONDAY

  • Did Not Participate — S Julian Blackmon (ankle), LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back), DL Tyquan Lewis (concussion), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)
  • Limited Participant — C Ryan Kelly (knee)
  • Full Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (elbow)

TUESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — S Julian Blackmon (ankle), LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back), DL Tyquan Lewis (concussion), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)
  • Full Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (elbow), C Ryan Kelly (knee)

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — S Julian Blackmon (ankle), LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back), DL Tyquan Lewis (concussion), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)
  • Full Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (elbow), C Ryan Kelly (knee)

OUT — Julian Blackmon, Shaquille Leonard, Tyquan Lewis, Jonathan Taylor

For Taylor, this is the first game that he's missed due to injury and only the second of his career. The NFL's reigning rushing champ was rolled up late in Sunday's game and now gets an extended period to rest. With Taylor sidelined, expect to see a heavy dose of Nyheim Hines with Phillip Lindsay likely called up from the practice squad.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Lewis can play both outside and inside the line, so his versatility will be missed. Dayo Odeyingbo, Ifeadi Odenigbo, and Ben Banogu should see increased playing time.

Missing time is something that Leonard is unfortunately all too familiar with this season. He made his season debut against Tennessee after returning from back surgery that he underwent in June. However, he had a violent collision with fellow Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin in the first half and suffered a broken nose and entry into the NFL's concussion protocol. With Leonard out, Franklin, Bobby Okereke, and E.J. Speed will continue to act as the Colts' primary linebackers.

Blackmon suffered his ankle injury in Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs and has yet to practice. Expect to see rookie seventh-round pick Rodney Thomas II continue to fill in alongside veteran Rodney McLeod until Blackmon returns.

Another pair of Pro Bowlers in defensive tackle Buckner and center Kelly were on the injury report earlier in the week but have been cleared.

BRONCOS

MONDAY

  • Did Not Participate — OLB Jonathan Cooper (hamstring), OLB Randy Gregory (knee), S P.J. Locke (concussion), IOL Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), OLB Aaron Patrick (concussion), S Caden Sterns (hip/chest), RB Javonte Williams (knee)
  • Limited Participant — WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), Melvin Gordon III (neck), CB Darius Phillips (hamstring), IOL Dalton Risner (ankle), OL Billy Turner (knee), CB K'Waun Williams (wrist), QB Russell Wilson (right shoulder)

TUESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — OLB Jonathan Cooper (hamstring), OLB Randy Gregory (knee), S P.J. Locke (concussion), IOL Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), OLB Aaron Patrick (concussion), RB Javonte Williams (knee)
  • Limited Participant — WR Tyrie Cleveland (hamstring), Melvin Gordon III (neck), CB Darius Phillips (hamstring), S Caden Sterns (hip/chest), OL Billy Turner (knee), QB Russell Wilson (right shoulder)
  • Full Participant — IOL Dalton Risner (ankle), CB K'Waun Williams (wrist)

WEDNESDAY

  • TBA

OUT — TBA

QUESTIONABLE — TBA

  • Broncos' final injury report will be updated when available.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) scrambles with the ball Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Film

Ryan Review: Colts’ QB Fumbles Away Chance at Stellar Day vs. Titans

By Andrew Moore
Matt Ryan to Jonathan Taylor Indianapolis Colts
News

How Close is the Colts Offense to Hitting its Stride?

By HH Staff
Aug 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
News

The Colts' Offense is NOT Broken

By Zach Hicks
USATSI_19116592
News

Locked On Colts: On-Brand Win Coming vs. Broncos?

By Jake Arthur
USATSI_19165962
Film

Kwity Paye Emerging in Gus Bradley's Scheme: Film Room

By Zach Hicks
Colts owner Jim Irsay talks to Jeff Saturday during the Colts Town Hall Meeting with their fans and season ticket holders at the Colts Complex Thursday, May 2, 2019. Colts Town Hall Meeting
News

Peter King Has Bombshell Prediction for Colts

By Jake Arthur
Frank Reich vs Titans
News

Frank Reich Reveals Colts 2 Biggest Problems on Offense

By HH Staff
Matt Ryan vs titans
News

Colts Sink to New Low in ESPN NFL Power Rankings

By HH Staff