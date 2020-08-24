Indianapolis Colts’ Camp Return to Lucas Oil Stadium Handled Like NFL Game Day

In the closest thing to an NFL preseason experience, the Indianapolis Colts returned downtown to Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday afternoon for the most intense practice of training camp.

That was what Colts head coach Frank Reich emphasized when he spoke to the team after Sunday’s camp workout: Monday is a game day.

This was evident from the moment players jogged from the tunnel in game jerseys with music blaring on the public-address system. Some waved to the stands without fans. Because the Coronavirus pandemic nixed NFL preseason games, this practice as well as another on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium will be the best chance for the Colts to simulate game situations.

“I thought the guys brought good energy today,” Reich said. “We talked about that. The players were talking about that. With no fans, we’ve got to make our own energy. I thought we did that. It was fun to go live. We probably had 25 to 30 plays live. A lot to clean up, but a good step today.”

Linebacker Darius Leonard, always one of the most energetic players, took the field with the enthusiasm expected for “The Maniac.”

“Just having the opportunity to be back in Lucas Oil with the pandemic going on, it means a lot. I don’t take it for granted,” Leonard said. “So every time I come out of that tunnel, I’m extremely blessed, and I’m going to let my emotions be shown, whether there are fans in the stands or not.

“That’s my happy place. I’ve got to make sure that, no matter what’s going on in this world, when I enter my happy place I show every single emotion I have.”

Colts owner Jim Irsay shared a Twitter video of what it looked like inside.

The stadium roof and window were open on a sunny afternoon with the temperature reaching 89 degrees by the 1 p.m. starting time.

It was also a chance for 17th-year quarterback Philip Rivers to check out his new home field after 16 seasons with the L.A. Chargers.

Those NFL media permitted to attend — access was limited due to league guidelines — tweeted play results like it was the real thing, too.

The defense made tweet-worthy plays, too.

Colts fans interested in rookie running back Jonathan Taylor would be interested to know how he fared.

Rookie quarterback Jacob Eason, a fourth-round selection, displayed his impressive arm strength near the end of practice.

In the second “half” of practice, the Colts offensive line and running back Marlon Mack were dominant.

Here are the quarterback stats.

Late in the practice, there was one injury. Defensive end Ben Banogu injured an ankle, but Reich said it's not believed to be serious.

The ongoing kicking competition between incumbent Chase McLaughlin and undrafted rookie Rodrigo Blankenship favored the guy who kicked at the stadium late last season.

The Colts have Tuesday off before training camp returns to the team facility for workouts on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Camp concludes with the second Lucas Stadium workout on Saturday, again, not open to the public.

