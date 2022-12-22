Colts, Chargers Injury Report: 2 Starters Sit Out

The Indianapolis Colts were without two starters as their first injury report of Week 16 was released on Thursday ahead of their primetime matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Indianapolis Colts get their final chance at a primetime win this week as they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

The home team's injury report is relatively clean with the return of two players who missed last week's game, but they're still without a pair of starters; one on each side of the ball.

Overall, here's how both the Colts and Chargers are looking ahead of Saturday's matchup.

COLTS

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — TE Kylen Granson (ankle), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle)

TE Kylen Granson (ankle), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle) Full Participant — CB Brandon Facyson (illness), WR Mike Strachan (concussion)

Moore has been out for the last three weeks dealing with a lower leg issue, and the fact that he's still not practicing with a few days left before the game isn't a great sign for his availability on Monday night.

Granson is a new addition to the report, so his ankle bears monitoring.

CHARGERS

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — CB Kemon Hall (hamstring)

CB Kemon Hall (hamstring) Limited Participant — CB Bryce Callahan (groin), S Derwin James Jr. (quadricep), DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee/back)

CB Bryce Callahan (groin), S Derwin James Jr. (quadricep), DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee/back) Full Participant — T Trey Pipkin III (knee), OLB Chris Rumph II (quadricep), OL Jamaree Salyer (knee)

LA is in pretty good shape as far as injuries go. Their only non-participant is a special teamer while a critical player like James could be trending in the right direction to return to the field after missing the last two games.

