Colts Keep Climbing: Updated NFL Draft Order

The Indianapolis Colts were on a long-deserved bye week last week, but they were still able to move up in the NFL Draft while watching teams above them get a rare win.

The Colts at 4-8-1 are now up to the No. 7 overall pick according to Tankathon. The Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Carolina Panthers each moved to 5-8 with wins over the weekend.

Here is a look at the top 10 as it stands through 14 weeks with four games to play:



1. Houston Texans (1-11-1)

2. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver 3-10)

3. Chicago Bears (3-10)

4. Detroit Lions (via Rams 4-9)

5. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans 4-9)

6. Arizona Cardinals (4-9)

7. Indianapolis Colts (4-8-1)

8. Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)

9. Carolina Panthers (5-8)

10. Atlanta Falcons (5-8)

The Colts take on the Minnesota Vikings (10-3) on Sunday. The Vikings are coming off an embarrassing 34-23 loss to the Lions and will be looking to get things right at home against the Colts.

The Vikings open as just a 3.5-point home favorite over Indianapolis according to SI Sportsbook.

Other key games of interest include the Saints hosting the Falcons. Atlanta has made a move at quarterback to start rookie Desmond Ridder, and he will make his NFL Debut in New Orleans.

The Cardinals and Broncos also face off this weekend. Both teams will likely be without their starting quarterbacks. Russell Wilson is in concussion protocol after slamming his head to the turf in a loss to the Chiefs.

Kyler Murray went off the field on a cart in a non-contact injury on Monday night's loss to the New England Patriots.

The Rams and Packers conclude Week 15 on Monday Night Football. Not exactly the match up ESPN was hoping for when it was scheduled at the beginning of the season. The defending Super Bowl champions and Aaron Rodgers will be jockeying for draft position rather than playoff seeding.

The Texans, Broncos, and Bears have the three worst records in the NFL, and they've lost a combined 19 games in a row. The Colts have a chance at a top-five pick in April's NFL Draft, but top three may be out of reach despite the tough sled of games still on Indianapolis' schedule.