SI.com
AllColts
HomeNewsHorseshoe Nation+
Search

Colts Close Facility After Positive Tests

Indianapolis Colts rookie Isaiah Rodgers jogs during training camp in August.Jenna Watson/USA TODAY Sports

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts unfortunately have joined the NFL ranks of those affected by the Coronavirus.

Early Friday morning, the team announced that “several individuals” within the organization had tested positive for COVID-19 and that the team’s Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center facility would be closed and that the Colts will work remotely, in accordance with NFL protocols.

It’s unclear if players were among those who tested positive.

A team spokesman advised the Colts would be working virtually and that updates will be provided.

The Colts (3-2) are scheduled to host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3-1) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The team hasn’t experienced any issue with COVID-19 since two players no longer with the team — wide receiver Malik Henry and cornerback Jackson Porter — were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on July 27th. Both players were eventually activated and subsequently released in August.

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

THANKS FOR READING ALL COLTS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Picks: Week 6

A three-week stretch of mediocrity doesn’t sit well with the humble prognosticator, who has had to accept the overall picks percentage gradually declining after an encouraging start.

Phillip B. Wilson

Dwelling on Hardest Part for Colts Offense

While the Indianapolis Colts are heavily favored to beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the real challenge for an inconsistent offense comes later when opposing defenses are stronger.

Phillip B. Wilson

2020 Indianapolis Colts Fantasy Week 6: Who Starts Sunday vs. Cincinnati Bengals?

A return home could be beneficial for the Colts rushing attack against a Bengals defense that has been giving up plenty of yards.

Jake Arthur

ColtsSpeak: Luke Matthews

The latest ColtsSpeak conversation is with Indianapolis Colts fan Luke Matthews, 23, of Bloomington, Ind. The Colts fan since childhood shares his views with AllColts’ Phillip B. Wilson.

Phillip B. Wilson

Cheers & Jeers: Colts-Browns

Reviewing more negatives than positives in the Indianapolis Colts’ 32-23 road loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts' Interior O-Line Makes Strong Impression on PFF 'Team of the Week'

A Sunday loss at Cleveland was disappointing, but several Indianapolis Colts players were given props for how they performed.

Jake Arthur

Colts Struggle With Passing Game in Favorable Matchup Against Browns

The Browns were ranked 30th in passing defense, but the Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Philip Rivers were unable to exploit enough weaknesses in Sunday’s 32-23 road loss in Cleveland.

Jake Arthur

Can Colts Count on Philip Rivers?

As was the case in the Indianapolis Colts’ season-opening loss, quarterback Philip Rivers made costly mistakes in Sunday’s loss at Cleveland. The Colts paid him $25 million to be better.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

coltsdude

Colts Can't Rally Past Browns

The Cleveland Browns offense was hot early and the defense contributed a pick-six and safety in a win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Phillip B. Wilson

Inside AFC South: Analyzing Positions

The weekly series on AFC South Division developments with the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans focuses on important position groups that have exceeded or fallen short of expectations so far.

Phillip B. Wilson