Colts Close Facility After Positive Tests

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts unfortunately have joined the NFL ranks of those affected by the Coronavirus.

Early Friday morning, the team announced that “several individuals” within the organization had tested positive for COVID-19 and that the team’s Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center facility would be closed and that the Colts will work remotely, in accordance with NFL protocols.

It’s unclear if players were among those who tested positive.

A team spokesman advised the Colts would be working virtually and that updates will be provided.

The Colts (3-2) are scheduled to host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-3-1) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The team hasn’t experienced any issue with COVID-19 since two players no longer with the team — wide receiver Malik Henry and cornerback Jackson Porter — were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on July 27th. Both players were eventually activated and subsequently released in August.

