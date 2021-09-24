September 24, 2021
Colts' Star Linebacker Says He's 'Fighting Through' The Pain Of Ankle Injury

Just a few short months removed from ankle surgery, Indianapolis Colts' star linebacker Darius Leonard says he's still fighting through some pain early in the 2021 season. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube).
Following a procedure on his ankle in June that kept him out early in training camp, Indianapolis Colts' star linebacker Darius Leonard continues to battle back from the injury through two weeks of the 2021 season. 

On tape, Leonard certainly hasn't looked like his usual dominant self, though he has made big plays in back-to-back weeks to spark the Colts. Considering how he's playing currently while battling back from the procedure, it's impressive that he continues to play at such a high level, even if the ankle bothers him time to time. 

Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) incites the crowd in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

While others are on the shelf due to injuries, there's Leonard — the captain of the defense — battling through the pain rep to rep helping the Colts' defense remain competitive early in the season. 

It's not easy though, Leonard said to reporters Friday ahead of the Week 3 matchup with the Tennessee Titans in Nashville. 

“I mean it bites at times on certain movements, but you fight through the pain and find a way to get the job done," Leonard said to reporters Friday. "That’s what I’ve been taught my whole life. You don’t make excuses, you find solutions and just go out and play. I’m so dedicated to the game. You love the game so much and you want to be out there and make sure you do enough to help this team win and make sure you make enough plays to get the defense off the field.”

While Leonard has certainly battled his tail off in the first two weeks, he's not receiving much help from the rest of the defensive, which eyed 40 turnovers coming into the year, yet has just one through two games. 

Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) celebrates his tackle of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Making some splash plays on the defensive side of the football will help a depleted offense put more points on the field, which should help the Colts get into the win column. 

Have thoughts on Darius Leonard battling through an ankle injury? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) incites the crowd in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
