Colts' Defense Named Top 9 Unit In NFL By NFL.com Analyst

NFL.com talking head Adam Schein is all in on the Indianapolis Colts' defense this season, placing them in the top 9 of the NFL. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube).

There is plenty of anticipation, hype and expectations heaped on the Indianapolis Colts' defense ahead of the 2021 season despite losing a number of key guys in the front seven.

That hype train rolled a little faster down the tracks this week as NFL.com's Adam Schein predicted the Colts' defense, led by linebacker Darius Leonard, cornerback Kenny Moore II and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, will be a top 9 unit in all of football.

In fact, Schein went a step further this week, stating the Colts' defense will be a top 3 defense in the NFL when it's all said and done this season.

Schein even said the Colts' defense would be the best unit on that side of the ball in the AFC, slotting the Colts just ahead of the Baltimore Ravens in fourth, finishing just behind the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the top three.

I love the Colts defense, led by energetic and smart coordinator Matt Eberflus. The man gets the most out of the defensive talent at his disposal -- and there's plenty of it heading into the 2021 campaign. It all starts, of course, with Darius Leonard. He just became the highest-paid inside linebacker in league history, and for good reason: He's a freak and a stat-stuffing machine, as the only NFL player with 400-plus tackles and 15-plus sacks over the past three seasons, per NFL Research. Like Leonard, DT DeForest Buckner earned first-team All-Pro honors last season, racking up 9.5 sacks in his Colts debut. First-round pick Kwity Paye, another athletic freak, will give the Colts even more juice up front. Meanwhile, veteran CB Xavier Rhodes just enjoyed a fine bounceback season, while Julian Blackmon and Khari Willis form one of the better young safety tandems in the league. I won't bat an eye if Indy fields the elite defense in 2021 -- that was a bold prediction I tossed out back in May, and I fully believe this unit can be sensational.

This is quite the fun prediction from Schein, who makes a strong case for the Colts' defense being the top unit in the AFC.

The talent and potential is certainly there for the Colts to make Schein look like a genius with his prediction, but everything with the Colts' defense will hinder on health, because depth is a concern across the board, outside of cornerback depth.

Colts' general manager Chris Ballard has done a great job putting together a stout defensive unit for defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to work with overall, but it's hard to overlook some of the depth issues the defense faces.

That said, if health is on the Colts' side this season, the defense is good enough to help carry the Colts to a potential AFC South division title and a deep playoff berth.

Have thoughts on Adam Schein's prediction regarding the Colts' defense? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.