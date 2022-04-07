Injuries are a way of life in the NFL but unfortunately, the recovery from them is not created equally.

Because of the process following two major surgeries from 2021, Indianapolis Colts free agent defensive lineman Rob Windsor has announced his retirement from the game of football.

9 months ago, I had 2 major surgeries—one on my hip and one on my groin. Both were extensive, and the recovery process has been an arduous one. After months of rehabbing, I'm still not where I need to be to compete on the football field. I have been playing football for 17 years. Up until this point, football has been my identity and how I receive my self-worth. With that being said this has been one of my most challenging years yet. If I've learned anything from football, it is that pain ultimately leads to growth. This pain has forced me to look within myself and find out who I am without the game I have loved and played my whole life. I am eternally grateful for everything football has given me, and for those who have helped me grow along the way. I want to thank the Colts organization for taking a chance on me in the 2020 draft. I wish I still had more to give to the game that has given me so much, but sadly things don't last forever and my time to retire has come. I am entering this next phase of life with gratitude and ready to start my journey to self-discovery and healing.

Windsor was a sixth-round pick (No. 193) by the Colts in the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad but was elevated to action in two games, totaling 2 tackles.

After signing a reserve/future contract following the year, his second season ended before it began as the hip/groin injuries landed him on Injured Reserve.

