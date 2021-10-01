Colts Announce Injuries Versus Dolphins

Here is how the Colts and Dolphins are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 4 matchup. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

The Indianapolis Colts have had a brutal injury report throughout the week as they gear up to visit the Miami Dolphins, but it finally improved a little bit on Friday.

Starters Quenton Nelson, Kwity Paye, Braden Smith, Khari Willis, and Rock Ya-Sin were ruled out first, and then four more starters were listed as questionable later when the official injury report arrived.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — TE Jack Doyle (back), OT Eric Fisher (rest), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (ankle/knee), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), S Khari Willis (ankle/groin), DT Antwaun Woods (back), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)

Limited Participant — G Mark Glowinski (knee), RB Jonathan Taylor (knee), QB Carson Wentz (ankles)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — TE Jack Doyle (back), G Mark Glowinski (knee), G Quenton Nelson (ankle/knee), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), S Khari Willis (ankle/groin), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)

Limited Participant — LB Darius Leonard (ankle), RB Jonathan Taylor (knee), QB Carson Wentz (ankles), DT Antwaun Woods (back)

Full Participant — OT Eric Fisher (rest)

FRIDAY

Did Not Participate — G Quenton Nelson (ankle/knee), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), S Khari Willis (ankle/groin), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)

Limited Participant — TE Jack Doyle (back), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), RB Jonathan Taylor (knee), QB Carson Wentz (ankles)

Full Participant — OT Eric Fisher (rest), G Mark Glowinski (knee), DT Antwaun Woods (back)

QUESTIONABLE — TE Jack Doyle (back), G Mark Glowinski (knee), RB Jonathan Taylor (knee), QB Carson Wentz (ankles)

OUT — G Quenton Nelson (ankle/knee), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), S Khari Willis (ankle/groin), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)

DOLPHINS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — WR William Fuller V (chest/elbow)

Limited Participant — LB Jerome Baker (hamstring), C Michael Deiter (foot/quadricep)

Full Participant — CB Xavien Howard (shoulder), S Brandon Jones (ankle), WR DeVante Parker (shoulder)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — C Michael Deiter (foot/quadricep)

Limited Participant — LB Jerome Baker (hamstring), WR William Fuller V (chest/elbow)

Full Participant — CB Xavien Howard (shoulder), S Brandon Jones (ankle), WR DeVante Parker (shoulder)

FRIDAY

Did Not Participate — C Michael Deiter (foot/quadricep)

Full Participant — LB Jerome Baker (hamstring), WR William Fuller V (chest/elbow), CB Xavien Howard (shoulder), S Brandon Jones (ankle), WR DeVante Parker (shoulder)

OUT— C Michael Deiter (foot/quadricep)

