Colts Announce Injuries Versus Dolphins

October 1, 2021
Colts vs. Dolphins: Week 4 Friday Injury Report

Here is how the Colts and Dolphins are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 4 matchup. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
Author:
Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts have had a brutal injury report throughout the week as they gear up to visit the Miami Dolphins, but it finally improved a little bit on Friday.

Starters Quenton Nelson, Kwity Paye, Braden Smith, Khari Willis, and Rock Ya-Sin were ruled out first, and then four more starters were listed as questionable later when the official injury report arrived.

Here is how the Colts and Dolphins are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 4 matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — TE Jack Doyle (back), OT Eric Fisher (rest), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (ankle/knee), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), S Khari Willis (ankle/groin), DT Antwaun Woods (back), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)
  • Limited Participant — G Mark Glowinski (knee), RB Jonathan Taylor (knee), QB Carson Wentz (ankles)

THURSDAY

  • Did Not Participate — TE Jack Doyle (back), G Mark Glowinski (knee), G Quenton Nelson (ankle/knee), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), S Khari Willis (ankle/groin), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)
  • Limited Participant — LB Darius Leonard (ankle), RB Jonathan Taylor (knee), QB Carson Wentz (ankles), DT Antwaun Woods (back)
  • Full Participant — OT Eric Fisher (rest)

FRIDAY

  • Did Not Participate — G Quenton Nelson (ankle/knee), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), S Khari Willis (ankle/groin), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)
  • Limited Participant — TE Jack Doyle (back), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), RB Jonathan Taylor (knee), QB Carson Wentz (ankles)
  • Full Participant — OT Eric Fisher (rest), G Mark Glowinski (knee), DT Antwaun Woods (back)

QUESTIONABLE — TE Jack Doyle (back), G Mark Glowinski (knee), RB Jonathan Taylor (knee), QB Carson Wentz (ankles)

OUT — G Quenton Nelson (ankle/knee), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), S Khari Willis (ankle/groin), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)

DOLPHINS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — WR William Fuller V (chest/elbow)
  • Limited Participant — LB Jerome Baker (hamstring), C Michael Deiter (foot/quadricep)
  • Full Participant — CB Xavien Howard (shoulder), S Brandon Jones (ankle), WR DeVante Parker (shoulder)

THURSDAY

  • Did Not Participate — C Michael Deiter (foot/quadricep)
  • Limited Participant — LB Jerome Baker (hamstring), WR William Fuller V (chest/elbow)
  • Full Participant — CB Xavien Howard (shoulder), S Brandon Jones (ankle), WR DeVante Parker (shoulder)

FRIDAY

  • Did Not Participate — C Michael Deiter (foot/quadricep)
  • Full Participant — LB Jerome Baker (hamstring), WR William Fuller V (chest/elbow), CB Xavien Howard (shoulder), S Brandon Jones (ankle), WR DeVante Parker (shoulder)

OUT— C Michael Deiter (foot/quadricep)

Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!

Sep 19, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle (84) spikes the ball after his two point conversion in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
