Colts vs. Dolphins: Week 4 Thursday Injury Report

You hope that an injury report looks better for a team going into the second day of practice, but it really hasn't improved for the Indianapolis Colts yet.
All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard was upgraded to limited participation Thursday after sitting out Wednesday, but starting right guard Mark Glowinski was added to the injury report as a non-participant. Having both starting guards and your right tackle as non-participants in a game where you should run the ball isn't ideal.
Here is how the Colts and Dolphins are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 4 matchup.
COLTS
WEDNESDAY
- Did Not Participate — TE Jack Doyle (back), OT Eric Fisher (rest), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (ankle/knee), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), S Khari Willis (ankle/groin), DT Antwaun Woods (back), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)
- Limited Participant — G Mark Glowinski (knee), RB Jonathan Taylor (knee), QB Carson Wentz (ankles)
THURSDAY
- Did Not Participate — TE Jack Doyle (back), G Mark Glowinski (knee), G Quenton Nelson (ankle/knee), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), S Khari Willis (ankle/groin), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)
- Limited Participant — LB Darius Leonard (ankle), RB Jonathan Taylor (knee), QB Carson Wentz (ankles), DT Antwaun Woods (back)
- Full Participant — OT Eric Fisher (rest)
DOLPHINS
WEDNESDAY
- Did Not Participate — WR William Fuller V (chest/elbow)
- Limited Participant — LB Jerome Baker (hamstring), C Michael Deiter (foot/quadricep)
- Full Participant — CB Xavien Howard (shoulder), S Brandon Jones (ankle), WR DeVante Parker (shoulder)
THURSDAY
- Did Not Participate — C Michael Deiter (foot/quadricep)
- Limited Participant — LB Jerome Baker (hamstring), WR William Fuller V (chest/elbow)
- Full Participant — CB Xavien Howard (shoulder), S Brandon Jones (ankle), WR DeVante Parker (shoulder)
Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!
