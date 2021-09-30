Colts vs. Dolphins: Week 4 Thursday Injury Report

Here is how the Colts and Dolphins are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 4 matchup. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

You hope that an injury report looks better for a team going into the second day of practice, but it really hasn't improved for the Indianapolis Colts yet.

All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard was upgraded to limited participation Thursday after sitting out Wednesday, but starting right guard Mark Glowinski was added to the injury report as a non-participant. Having both starting guards and your right tackle as non-participants in a game where you should run the ball isn't ideal.

Here is how the Colts and Dolphins are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 4 matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — TE Jack Doyle (back), OT Eric Fisher (rest), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (ankle/knee), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), S Khari Willis (ankle/groin), DT Antwaun Woods (back), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)

Limited Participant — G Mark Glowinski (knee), RB Jonathan Taylor (knee), QB Carson Wentz (ankles)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — TE Jack Doyle (back), G Mark Glowinski (knee), G Quenton Nelson (ankle/knee), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), S Khari Willis (ankle/groin), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)

Limited Participant — LB Darius Leonard (ankle), RB Jonathan Taylor (knee), QB Carson Wentz (ankles), DT Antwaun Woods (back)

Full Participant — OT Eric Fisher (rest)

DOLPHINS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — WR William Fuller V (chest/elbow)

Limited Participant — LB Jerome Baker (hamstring), C Michael Deiter (foot/quadricep)

Full Participant — CB Xavien Howard (shoulder), S Brandon Jones (ankle), WR DeVante Parker (shoulder)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — C Michael Deiter (foot/quadricep)

Limited Participant — LB Jerome Baker (hamstring), WR William Fuller V (chest/elbow)

Full Participant — CB Xavien Howard (shoulder), S Brandon Jones (ankle), WR DeVante Parker (shoulder)

Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.