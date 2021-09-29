Colts vs. Dolphins: Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report

Here is how the Colts and Dolphins are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 4 matchup.

The Indianapolis Colts limp into the fourth game of the season winless and looking for a break.

This Sunday, they travel south to take on the host Miami Dolphins and a familiar face in quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

The availability of some of the Colts' best players is up in the air, however, which will obviously determine how much of a shot they have to get in the win column finally.

Here is how the Colts and Dolphins are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 4 matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — TE Jack Doyle (back), OT Eric Fisher (rest), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (ankle/knee), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), S Khari Willis (ankle/groin), DT Antwaun Woods (back), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)

Limited Participant — G Mark Glowinski (knee), RB Jonathan Taylor (knee), QB Carson Wentz (ankles)

On Wednesday, Colts head coach Frank Reich spoke to reporters a little bit about the Colts injuries, specifically to starting left guard Quenton Nelson and starting right defensive end Kwity Paye.

"As far as Quenton since you’ll ask, it’s probably not looking good for Quenton this week," Reich said. "I’m not ready to rule him out or anything like that. He’s a quick healer, but probably not optimistic about this week but we’ll take it day-by-day as we go. Kwity, we’re still evaluating. So, that’s where we are."

Wednesday's report is certainly a laundry list for the Colts with some new faces on it. Starting tight end Jack Doyle, defensive tackle Antwaun Woods, starting right guard Mark Glowinski, and running back Jonathan Taylor are all players with injuries not mentioned prior to Wednesday.

DOLPHINS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — WR William Fuller V (chest/elbow)

Limited Participant — LB Jerome Baker (hamstring), C Michael Deiter (foot/quadricep)

Full Participant — CB Xavien Howard (shoulder), S Brandon Jones (ankle), WR DeVante Parker (shoulder)

Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.