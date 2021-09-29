September 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsDraftFilmSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Colts vs. Dolphins: Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report

Here is how the Colts and Dolphins are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 4 matchup.
Author:
Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts limp into the fourth game of the season winless and looking for a break.

This Sunday, they travel south to take on the host Miami Dolphins and a familiar face in quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

The availability of some of the Colts' best players is up in the air, however, which will obviously determine how much of a shot they have to get in the win column finally.

Here is how the Colts and Dolphins are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 4 matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — TE Jack Doyle (back), OT Eric Fisher (rest), LB Darius Leonard (ankle), G Quenton Nelson (ankle/knee), DE Kwity Paye (hamstring), OT Braden Smith (foot/thumb), S Khari Willis (ankle/groin), DT Antwaun Woods (back), CB Rock Ya-Sin (ankle)
  • Limited Participant — G Mark Glowinski (knee), RB Jonathan Taylor (knee), QB Carson Wentz (ankles)

On Wednesday, Colts head coach Frank Reich spoke to reporters a little bit about the Colts injuries, specifically to starting left guard Quenton Nelson and starting right defensive end Kwity Paye.

"As far as Quenton since you’ll ask, it’s probably not looking good for Quenton this week," Reich said. "I’m not ready to rule him out or anything like that. He’s a quick healer, but probably not optimistic about this week but we’ll take it day-by-day as we go. Kwity, we’re still evaluating. So, that’s where we are."

Wednesday's report is certainly a laundry list for the Colts with some new faces on it. Starting tight end Jack Doyle, defensive tackle Antwaun Woods, starting right guard Mark Glowinski, and running back Jonathan Taylor are all players with injuries not mentioned prior to Wednesday.

DOLPHINS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — WR William Fuller V (chest/elbow)
  • Limited Participant — LB Jerome Baker (hamstring), C Michael Deiter (foot/quadricep)
  • Full Participant — CB Xavien Howard (shoulder), S Brandon Jones (ankle), WR DeVante Parker (shoulder)

Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Quenton Nelson is attended to after an injury during first half action on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The Colts guard was taken off the field on a cart. Indianapolis Colts And Tennessee Titans At Nissan Stadium In Nashville Tenn Sunday Sept 16 2021 In Nfl Week 3
News

Colts vs. Dolphins: Week 4 Wednesday Injury Report

43 seconds ago
USATSI_16833342
News

Why We Shouldn't Be Worried About the Injury to Quenton Nelson

1 hour ago
Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson Jr. (27) dives into the end zone past Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) and Indianapolis Colts defensive back T.J. Carrie (38) for a touchdown Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Colts Place T.J. Carrie On IR, Make Subsequent Roster Moves

2 hours ago
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws a pass under pressure from Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Colts 210
News

Colts' Matt Eberflus Explains Why Defense Is Struggling Against Bootlegs

5 hours ago
Carson Wentz, during the second half of a 16-25 Colts loss on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Indianapolis Colts And Tennessee Titans At Nissan Stadium In Nashville Tenn Sunday Sept 16 2021 In Nfl Week 3
News

Wentzday: Hobbled Colts’ QB Struggles vs. Titans

5 hours ago
USATSI_16835115
Film

Carson Wentz's Struggles and Six Other Film Observations From Colts-Titans

21 hours ago
Aug 15, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith (12) catches the ball while Indianapolis Colts defensive back Ibraheim Campbell (33) defends in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts Sign Two Players to Practice Squad

Sep 28, 2021
Fourth-year running back Marlon Mack had a solid Monday practice as the Indianapolis Colts moved training camp to Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Potential Trade Destinations for Marlon Mack

Sep 28, 2021