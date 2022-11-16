Colts, Eagles Injury Report: 3 Defensive Starters Sit Out

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) are riding a high following one of their best wins of the season last week but they've got a much tougher matchup at home this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1).

Health and the availability of their best players will obviously be paramount for the Colts as they try and turn their season around.

Overall, here's how both the Colts and Eagles are looking ahead of Sunday's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (neck), CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), RB Deon Jackson (knee), S Rodney McLeod Jr. (rest), CB Kenny Moore (illness), DE Kwity Paye (ankle), LS Luke Rhodes (calf)

DT DeForest Buckner (neck), CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), RB Deon Jackson (knee), S Rodney McLeod Jr. (rest), CB Kenny Moore (illness), DE Kwity Paye (ankle), LS Luke Rhodes (calf) Limited Participant — C Ryan Kelly (knee), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder)

C Ryan Kelly (knee), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder) Full Participant — LB JoJo Domann (neck)

The biggest name on the list is Buckner missing practice with a new injury. He's popped up on the report with a couple of different things throughout the season, but the neck is new. We'll keep an eye on that as well as Moore's absence due to an illness.

Jackson and Woods both suffered their injuries two weeks ago against the New England Patriots. While Woods has returned to practice, Jackson is still resting his knee.

Paye originally injured his ankle in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos and missed the following three games. He came back and looked great in Week 9 but aggravated the injury in practice last week before leaving Sunday's game early.

EAGLES

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — CB Josh Jobe (hamstring)

CB Josh Jobe (hamstring) Limited Participant — WR A.J. Brown (ankle), WR Britain Covey (thigh), DT Fletcher Cox (foot), C Jason Kelce (ankle), LB Haason Reddick (thigh), WR DeVonta Smith (knee)

Per the Eagles, "The Eagles participated in a walkthrough. Today's report is an estimation."

They played on Monday Night Football last week so it's normal not to have a full practice already on Wednesday.

Jobe and cornerback Avonte Maddox (hamstring) were both out last week. Maddox was placed on Injured Reserve this week, knocking him out for this matchup.

The Colts host the Eagles this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1:00pm ET.

