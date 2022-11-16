Skip to main content

Colts, Eagles Injury Report: 3 Defensive Starters Sit Out

The Indianapolis Colts had five players sit out of practice with injuries on Wednesday, including three defensive starters.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) are riding a high following one of their best wins of the season last week but they've got a much tougher matchup at home this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1).

Health and the availability of their best players will obviously be paramount for the Colts as they try and turn their season around.

Overall, here's how both the Colts and Eagles are looking ahead of Sunday's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (neck), CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), RB Deon Jackson (knee), S Rodney McLeod Jr. (rest), CB Kenny Moore (illness), DE Kwity Paye (ankle), LS Luke Rhodes (calf)
  • Limited Participant — C Ryan Kelly (knee), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder)
  • Full Participant — LB JoJo Domann (neck)

The biggest name on the list is Buckner missing practice with a new injury. He's popped up on the report with a couple of different things throughout the season, but the neck is new. We'll keep an eye on that as well as Moore's absence due to an illness.

Jackson and Woods both suffered their injuries two weeks ago against the New England Patriots. While Woods has returned to practice, Jackson is still resting his knee.

Paye originally injured his ankle in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos and missed the following three games. He came back and looked great in Week 9 but aggravated the injury in practice last week before leaving Sunday's game early.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

EAGLES

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — CB Josh Jobe (hamstring)
  • Limited Participant — WR A.J. Brown (ankle), WR Britain Covey (thigh), DT Fletcher Cox (foot), C Jason Kelce (ankle), LB Haason Reddick (thigh), WR DeVonta Smith (knee)

Per the Eagles, "The Eagles participated in a walkthrough. Today's report is an estimation."

They played on Monday Night Football last week so it's normal not to have a full practice already on Wednesday.

Jobe and cornerback Avonte Maddox (hamstring) were both out last week. Maddox was placed on Injured Reserve this week, knocking him out for this matchup.

The Colts host the Eagles this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1:00pm ET.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

Nov 13, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Film

Ryan Review: Colts’ QB Returns in Comeback Win vs. Raiders

By Andrew Moore
Broderick Jones Georgia Bulldogs Indianapolis Colts Mock Draft
News

Colts get OL Help in Latest Mock Draft

By HH Staff
Nov 13, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) gains yardage against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
News

Jonathan Taylor Climbs Colts' Record Book En Route to AFC Player of Week

By Jake Arthur
USATSI_19429971
Film

Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Stars in Colts' Win Over Las Vegas: Film Room

By Zach Hicks
Bobby Okereke
News

Bobby Okereke Raves about Matt Ryan

By HH Staff
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore (5) reacts after an interception in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.
News

State of the Colts' Defense: Secondary

By Drake Wally
Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) leaves the field after losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. The Colts lost 11-26. The Indianapolis Colts Versus Jacksonville Jaguars On Sunday Jan 9 2022 Tiaa Bank Field In Jacksonville Fla
News

Locked On Colts: Shaquille Leonard's Season Over, but Colts Will Be Fine

By Jake Arthur
USATSI_18891701
Film

Will Fries Impresses at Right Guard in Colts' Win: Film Room

By Zach Hicks