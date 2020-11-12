SI.com
AllColts
HomeNewsHorseshoe Nation+
Search

Colts Fantasy Week 10: Who Starts at Titans?

Jake Arthur

The Indianapolis Colts have the distinction of kicking off the week of fantasy football as they travel to Nashville, Tenn., to take on AFC South Division rival Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football.

The Colts offense has been tough to figure out for fantasy owners, but they get a favorable matchup against a struggling Titans defense.

Passing game, rushing game, defense? Maybe all three? Here are the best starting Colts fantasy options for owners this week.

(Weekly positional rankings from FantasyPros.com, based on Half-PPR scoring. Ranks as of Thursday of game week.)

QB Philip Rivers

— Last game: 25-of-43 (58.1%), 227 yards, 1 TO = 7.0 FP

— Last three-game average: 25.7-of-40.0 (64.6%), 286.7 yards, 2.0 TD, 0.7 TO, 1.0 carries, -1.0 yards = 21.6 FP

FantasyPros Week 10 Position Rank: QB24

— 2020 Titans vs. QBs: 22nd (20.9 FPPG)

Rivers has been so tough to predict, but he gets a favorable matchup this week.

Defensively, the Titans rank in the bottom half of the league in pass completion percentage allowed (20th, 67%), pass defense (27th, 275 YPG), passing touchdowns allowed (tied-28th, 19), and sacks (tied-29th, 10).

Seven of the eight opposing quarterbacks have had at least 250 passing yards against Tennessee’s defense (one had 249), all eight have had at least one TD, and all but one had multiple TDs.

In the two games prior to Sunday’s home loss to Baltimore, Rivers threw for three TDs each and averaged 28.9 fantasy points.

WR Zach Pascal

— Last game: 5 catches (6 targets), 55 yards = 8.0 FP

— Last three-game average: 4.0 catches (6.3 targets), 51.0 yards, 1 total TD = 9.1 FP

FantasyPros Week 10 Position Rank: WR59

— 2020 Titans vs. WRs: 27th (28.3 FPPG)

Call me “Kenny Rogers,” ‘cause I’m goin’ gamblin’ on this one.

This is T.Y. Hilton’s receiver group, but it hasn’t stopped Pascal from being a consistent contributor. He leads the Colts in targets (40) and receiving yards (297), is second in receptions (24), and tied for second in receiving TDs (two). Since Week 4, Pascal has been targeted at least six times in all but one game, and he’s been targeted more than any other Colts since their bye week.

Hilton’s biggest value this year has been the attention he occupies from the defense and subsequently draws away from his fellow receivers. That could continue to be to Pascal’s benefit on Thursday night. Eight opposing receivers have reached at least 75 receiving yards against Tennessee, and 13 have had at least 10.0 fantasy points.

Colts Defense/Special Teams

— Last game: 266 yards allowed, 24 points allowed, 2 sacks, 1 takeaway

— Last three-game average: 330.0 yards allowed, 24.0 points allowed, 3.0 sacks, 1.3 takeaways, 1 total D/ST TDs

FantasyPros Week 10 Position Rank: DST13

— 2020 Titans vs. DST: T-2nd (1.6 FPPG)

The Titans have a quality offense and are very balanced, but the Colts defense hasn’t had a bad day yet from a fantasy perspective. The Colts rank first in total defense (290 YPG) and opponent passer rating (78.5), and third against the pass (206.4 YPG), rush (83.6 YPG), and points allowed (20 PPG).

The Colts defense also has the most safeties (two), is tied for the most defensive/special teams TDs (four), is tied for the most interceptions (11), tied for the second-fewest TD passes (10) and runs (six) allowed, and is tied for 12th in sacks (20).

Boom or Bust

The “Boom” players are outside of the top 10 at their position in FantasyPros’ Week 10 rankings, yet have high upside this week. The ”Bust” players are inside the top 15 at their position, but could fall short of expectations.

Boom

— Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (QB15) vs. Los Angeles Chargers

— Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns (RB12) vs. Houston Texans

— Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams (WR12) vs. Seattle Seahawks

Bust

— Mike Davis, Carolina Panthers (RB11) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

— A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans (WR11) vs. Indianapolis Colts

— Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings (WR13) @ Chicago Bears

Who I’m Adding This Week

Here are some players worth acquiring from the waiver wire. They are owned in 40% or less of Yahoo! leagues.

— WR Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots (39%)

— RB Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts (37%)

— WR Jalen Reagor, Philadelphia Eagles (26%)

— WR Dez Bryant, Baltimore Ravens (18%)

— WR Denzel Mims, New York Jets (5%)

Looking for a podcast? Check out the Bleav in Colts Podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network.

(Jake Arthur has covered the NFL and the Indianapolis Colts for nearly a decade and is a contributor for the team's official website, Colts.com. He’s on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL, and his email is jakearthur0890@yahoo.com.)

THANKS FOR READING ALL COLTS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, Week 10: Division Lead on Line in Primetime

The Titans lead the AFC South Division by one game over the Colts entering Thursday night’s showdown in Nashville, Tenn.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Linebacker Darius Leonard on Titans Workhorse Derrick Henry: 'He's a Defensive End Playing Running Back'

An improved Indianapolis Colts defense faces 2019 NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.

Phillip B. Wilson

NFL Picks: Week 10

No time to rest on laurels of a decent bounce-back week with the Indianapolis Colts at the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

Phillip B. Wilson

Do Colts Trust Rookie Jonathan Taylor?

The Indianapolis Colts starting running back was benched after losing his first NFL fumble in Sunday's home loss, and has had only one carry in the second half of each of the past two games.

Phillip B. Wilson

Even Philip Rivers Laughs at Missed Tackle

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback’s stumbling missed tackle that failed to prevent a TD fumble return on Sunday led to some teammates having a few laughs at his expense.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts' Grover Stewart, Braden Smith Make PFF's 'NFL Week 9 Team of the Week'

The linemen are among several Indianapolis Colts who were graded in the top 10 at their NFL positions last week.

Jake Arthur

Colts' Offensive Issues Are Quite Clear

Although the Indianapolis Colts have a decent defense and have steadily improved with GM Chris Ballard, Sunday’s home loss to the Baltimore Ravens proved the offense still needs upgrades.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

PhilB24

Cheers & Jeers: Colts-Ravens

A promising start disappeared as the Indianapolis Colts didn't score in the second half of a home loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Phillip B. Wilson

Solid Defense Gives Colts a Chance

A Sunday home loss to the Baltimore Ravens proved discouraging, but the Indianapolis Colts defense played admirably.

Jake Arthur

Ravens Win For First Time in Indianapolis

After a sluggish first half, the Baltimore Ravens dominated the second half for a 24-10 road victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Phillip B. Wilson