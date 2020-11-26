Indianapolis Colts Fantasy Week 12: Who Starts Sunday vs. Tennessee Titans?

As two AFC South rivals prep for a rematch to determine which team will have the division lead, here’s the best fantasy options for this week.

INDIANAPOLIS — Here we are, just two weeks removed from the last time the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans took the field together.

This time, it’s on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, and the Colts are riding high after a pair of big wins against the Titans and Green Bay Packers.

Although the Colts (7-3) and Titans (7-3) played recently, there have been some changes on both sides in a short amount of time.

From a fantasy football perspective, here are the best starting fantasy options from the Colts for owners this week.

(Weekly positional rankings from FantasyPros.com, based on Half-PPR scoring. Ranks as of Thursday of game week.)

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 90 yards vs. the Packers. Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines

— Last game: Taylor - 22 carries, 90 yards, 4 receptions (4 targets), 24 yards = 13.4 FP | Hines - 6 carries, 2 yards, 3 receptions (4 targets), 31 yards, 1 2PC = 6.8 FP

— Last three-game average: Taylor - 11.7 carries, 43 yards, 2.7 receptions (2.7 targets), 18.7 yards, 1 total TD = 9.5 FP | Hines - 6.7 carries, 30 yards, 3.3 receptions (4.3 targets), 32 yards, 2 total TD, 1 total 2PC = 12.5 FP

— FantasyPros Week 12 Position Rank: Taylor RB22, Hines RB30

— 2020 Titans vs. RBs: 28th (21 FPPG)

— Week 10 vs. Titans: Taylor - 7 carries, 12 yards, 2 receptions (2 targets), 25 yards = 4.7 FP | Hines - 12 carries, 70 yards, 5 receptions (6 targets), 45 yards, 2 total TD = 26.0 FP

Hines has been on a tear lately, so his production speaks for itself. Meanwhile, the rookie Taylor was pushed out of a slump last week as he was fed 26 touches for 114 yards from scrimmage.

I’d like to believe that Taylor will continue his momentum against a Titans defense that has surrendered 100-plus yards from scrimmage to four different running backs, including Hines’ 115 and two TDs in the previous meeting.

The Titans have also given up seven TDs to opposing running backs in the last three games.

Michael Pittman Jr. scored his first NFL TD on Sunday. Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

— Last game: 3 receptions (3 targets), 66 yards, 1 total TD = 14.1 FP

— Last three-game average: 4.7 receptions (6 targets), 74.3 yards, 1 total carry, 21 total yards, 1 total TD = 12.5 FP

— FantasyPros Week 12 Position Rank: WR38

— 2020 Titans vs. WRs: 22nd (25.5 FPPG)

— Week 10 vs. Titans: 7 receptions (8 targets), 101 yards, 1 carry, 21 yards = 15.7 FP

We are seeing the escalation of a rookie wide receiver in Pittman, as he’s coming off the two biggest games of his career, so you’d be striking while the iron is hot by starting him.

Pittman has been unleashed from his previous lower-leg ailment for three games now (he didn’t contribute much four games ago in his first game back), and he is far and away the Colts’ top receiver in that time. He leads the Colts in pass targets (18) and yards from scrimmage (244) as well as in touches (15) and is tied in total TDs (1).

In 2020, 14 opposing receivers have put up at least 10 fantasy points against Tennessee, including seven who had at least 15. Three rookies receivers have had at least 10 points, including Pittman’s 15.7 two weeks ago.

Colts Defense/Special Teams

— Last game: 367 yards allowed, 31 points allowed, 1 sack, 4 takeaways

— Last three-game average: 309 yards allowed, 24 points allowed, 1.3 sacks, 1.7 takeaways, 1 total blocked kick, 1 total D/ST TD

— FantasyPros Week 12 Position Rank: DST11

— 2020 Titans vs. DST: 4th (2.6 FPPG)

— Week 10 vs. Titans: 294 yards allowed, 17 points allowed, 1 sack, 1 blocked kick, 1 total D/ST TD

The Titans have a quality offense, but the Colts have an even better defense. They Colts rank second in overall defense (298.1 YPG), third against the run (89.2 YPG), fourth against the pass (208.9 YPG), and fifth in fewest points allowed (20.8 PPG).

The Colts average 2.2 sacks and 1.7 takeaways per game, and they lead the league in defensive/special teams TDs (5) and are tied for the lead in safeties (2).

While the Colts will be a little banged-up and shorthanded this week, so are Titans. The Colts defense had a quality outing against them previously, so there’s no reason to think the same won’t happen at home on Sunday.

Boom or Bust

The “Boom” players are outside of the top 10 at their position in FantasyPros’ Week 12 rankings, yet have high upside this week. The ”Bust” players are inside the top 15 at their position, but could fall short of expectations.

Boom

— Philip Rivers, Indianapolis Colts (QB19) vs. Tennessee Titans

— Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons (RB14) vs. Las Vegas Raiders

— D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers (WR20) @ Minnesota Vikings

Bust

— Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (QB11) @ Pittsburgh Steelers

— Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams (WR15) vs. San Francisco 49ers

— Cleveland Browns DST (DST5) @ Jacksonville Jaguars

Who I’m Adding This Week

Here are some players worth acquiring from the waiver wire. They are owned in 40% or less of Yahoo! leagues.

— WR Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers (39%)

— QB Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers (38%)

— WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers (28%)

— TE Jordan Reed, San Francisco 49ers (23%)

— WR K.J. Hamler, Denver Broncos (5%)

