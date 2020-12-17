Indianapolis Colts Fantasy Week 15: Who Starts Sunday vs. Houston Texans?

Another AFC South matchup against the Houston Texans should be beneficial for fantasy owners with Indianapolis Colts players.

The Indianapolis Colts take on the Houston Texans for the second time in three weeks on Sunday after putting up some productive fantasy numbers in a 26-20 win on Dec. 6 in the Lone Star State.

The fantasy football playoffs are in full swing, so fantasy owners will have a sharp eye on this game. The Colts have had some players flip a productive switch lately, but who are the best ones to put in your fantasy lineups this week?

Philip Rivers throws a deep pass at Las Vegas. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

QB Philip Rivers

— Last game: 19-of-28 passing, 244 yards (8.7 YPA), 2 TD = 21 FP

— Last three-game average: 23.3-of-35 passing, 274.7 yards (7.8 YPA), 2 TD, 0.3 TO = 21.6 FPPG

— FantasyPros Week 15 Position Rank: QB14

— 2020 Texans vs. QBs: 22nd (19.8 FPPG)

— Week 13 vs. Texans: 27-of-35 passing, 285 yards (8.1 YPA), 2 TD = 22.8 FP

Rivers has been on a tear lately, to the benefit of the Colts as well as previously-reluctant fantasy owners.

In the last five games, he’s averaging 284 passing yards per game and has thrown 10 TDs compared to two INTs.

Rivers had a very fantasy-startable performance against Houston, and is one of five opposing QBs this year to throw for at least 250 yards and two TDs against the Texans.

Jonathan Taylor scores on a 62-yard run at Las Vegas. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

RB Jonathan Taylor

— Last game: 20 carries, 150 yards, 2 receptions (2 targets), 15 yards, 2 TD = 29.5 FP

— Last three-game average: 18.3 carries, 110.3 yards, 3 receptions (3 targets), 27.7 yards, 3 total TD = 21.3 FPPG

— FantasyPros Week 15 Position Rank: RB6

— 2020 Texans vs. RBs: 31st (26.2 FPPG)

— Week 13 vs. Texans: 13 carries, 91 yards, 3 receptions (3 targets), 33 yards, 1 TD = 21 FP

The Colts have been more committed to the run recently, and it’s Taylor’s backfield to dominate. In his last three games, the rookie is averaging 138 yards from scrimmage on 21.3 touches. He put up single-game career-bests in each of those games and scored three TDs.

Including David Montgomery last week and Taylor the week before that, nine opposing running backs have compiled at least 100 yards from scrimmage against the Texans. They averaged 151 yards and scored a total of 10 TDs. There were also two other runners who had 99 and 98 yards.

T.Y. Hilton has four TD receptions in the past three games. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

WR T.Y. Hilton

— Last game: 5 receptions (7 targets), 86 yards, 2 TD = 23.1 FP

— Last three-game average: 5.7 receptions (7.7 targets), 92.3 yards, 4 total TD = 20.1 FPPG

— FantasyPros Week 15 Position Rank: WR18

— 2020 Texans vs. WRs: 24th (25.9 FPPG)

— Week 13 vs. Texans: 8 receptions (11 targets), 110 yards, 1 TD = 21 FP

Just like Taylor, “The Ghost” has come alive in his last three games. Hilton scored his first four TDs of the season in that time and has put up his three best performances in terms of yards. His slump-buster actually came against Houston two weeks ago.

Hilton’s career rėsumė against the Texans is really something to behold.

Hilton is one of nine receivers with at least 15 FP against Houston, averaging 7.7 receptions for 113.7 yards and scoring 11 TDs, which resulted in 22.8 FPPG.

Why not ride the hot hand?

Boom or Bust

The “Boom” players are outside of the top 10 at their position in FantasyPros’ Week 15 rankings, yet have high upside this week. The ”Bust” players are inside the top 15 at their position, but could fall short of expectations.

Boom

— Jared Goff, LAR (QB13) vs. NYJ

— Josh Jacobs, LV (RB14) vs. LAC

— T.Y. Hilton, IND (WR18) vs. HOU

Bust

— Taysom Hill, NO (QB11) vs. KC

— Miles Sanders, PHI (RB12) @ ARI

— Adam Thielen, MIN (WR12) vs. CHI

Who I’m Adding This Week

Here are some players worth acquiring from the waiver wire. They are owned in 40% or less of Yahoo! leagues.

— WR A.J. Green, CIN (37%)

— QB Jalen Hurts, PHI (32%)

— WR Tim Patrick, DEN (31%)

— WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB (23%)

— QB Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (21%)

