Moore: Colts Final 53-Man Roster Prediction, Tough Cuts Loom

One of the hardest times of the NFL season is now upon us.

Each year as Week 1 approaches, teams must end the preseason cycle by cutting their roster down from 80 players to 53. Teams must be down to 53 players by 4 PM EST on Tuesday. Many players around the league will realize their dreams of making an NFL roster, while others will never play football again.

The Indianapolis Colts are one of those teams making the tough decisions. With a solid roster constructed by general manager Chris Ballard, the Colts will have to make some difficult cuts to get down to 53 players.

Here is how I see the 53-man roster shaking out for the Colts.

Offense (24)

Quarterback (3): Matt Ryan, Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger

After the stellar preseason put together by Ehlinger, he ends up earning a spot on the roster. Make no mistake, there is not a competition between Foles and Ehlinger for the backup quarterback spot. Ryan is QB1, Foles is QB2, and Ehlinger is QB3. But Ehlinger has earned the roster spot, and it will be easier for the Colts to stash other players on the practice squad after cuts have been made.

Running Back (4): Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Phillip Lindsay, Deon Jackson

The only drama surrounding this position was who would earn the RB4 spot. In the end, it’s Jackson, who played with the Colts in 2021 and provides help on special teams. Ty’Son Williams looked to be the choice at times, but Jackson playing with the starters in the final preseason game gave us a better clue into who the Colts like more.

Wide Receiver (6): Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, Alec Pierce, Ashton Dulin, Dezmon Patmon, Mike Strachan

The Colts keep six wide receivers, with all six having less than four years of experience. As camp went on, Patmon and Strachan showed that they have progressed in the offseason and put together some solid performances. But behind Pittman, the group remains unproven. The progression of this group throughout the season will be a major factor in determining how good the offense can be in 2022.

Tight End (3): Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Jelani Woods

The tight end group looked like it would carry four members on the active roster just a couple of weeks ago. However, Drew Ogletree suffered a torn ACL during joint practices with the Detroit Lions, ending the rookie’s season.

Each of the tight ends in this group has their defined role as the season begins. Alie-Cox is the TE1 role and primary in-line tight end. Granson is the TE2 and F tight end that gets slipped out in the slot. Finally, Woods will get reps at both spots as the rookie continues to develop as a weapon in the offense.

Offensive Line (8): Matt Pryor, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter, Braden Smith, Bernhard Raimann, Will Fries, Dennis Kelly

The offensive line group was difficult to narrow down, but in the end, the Colts go with eight linemen. Raimann and Kelly are the backup tackles with Fries serving as the primary backup along the interior. Center Wesley French does not make the roster, but I fully expect the Colts to bring French back on the practice squad as the emergency interior lineman.

Defense (26)

Defensive End (6): Yannick Ngakoue, Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Dayo Odeyingbo, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Ben Banogu

Defensive end is the strength of the Colts’ defensive line. There are a couple of defensive ends who can also play inside in obvious passing situations in Lewis and Odeyingbo. The Colts like to have eight to nine defensive linemen to contribute on gameday, and the Colts have five legitimate defensive ends to add to that.

Defensive Tackle (4): DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II, Curtis Brooks

The starters at defensive tackles are two of the best at their position in Buckner and Stewart. The concern is the depth behind them. Both Johnson and Brooks are rookies and have struggled during the preseason along the interior. This may be a position that the Colts look to add to after final cuts have taken place.

Linebacker (6): Shaquille Leonard, Bobby Okereke, Zaire Franklin, E.J. Speed, JoJo Domann, Sterling Weatherford

Linebacker continues to be one of the strongest units for the Colts. The group is rounded out by two undrafted rookie free agents in Domann and Weatherford who both shined throughout the preseason. Both bring special teams ability to the Colts as well, giving them another opportunity to have an impact.

Cornerback (5): Stephon Gilmore, Kenny Moore II, Brandon Facyson, Isaiah Rodgers, Marvel Tell III

The top four cornerbacks have been secured for some time now, but the battle has been for the final cornerback spot. It goes to Tell, who has been with the Colts for a couple of years and brings solid special teams ability. The Colts can afford to keep just five cornerbacks as one of their safeties has experience playing cornerback as well, giving the team some flexibility.

Safety (5): Julian Blackmon, Nick Cross, Rodney McLeod, Rodney Thomas II, Trevor Denbow

Blackmon, Cross, and McLeod are all set to have a big role on defense. Thomas, the seventh-round pick out of Yale, makes the team after solid performances in the preseason combined with his ability to play safety and cornerback. Denbow makes the roster due to his special teams ability, looking to take on the role George Odum held with the Colts the last few seasons.

Specialists (3)

Kicker (1): Rodrigo Blankenship

Punter (1): Matt Haack

Long Snapper (1): Luke Rhodes

The specialists for the Colts are already set. Blankenship easily won the kicking competition over Jake Verity, while Haack showed he is more than capable of replacing Rigoberto Sanchez this season. Rhodes returns after an All-Pro season in 2021.

