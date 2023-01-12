Former Colts Head Coach On Verge of Finding New Home?

Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich has interviewed with the Carolina Panthers about their vacant position. There are also a couple of other teams he could help resuscitate.

During the mid-point of the Indianapolis Colts’ 2022 season, Frank Reich was fired as head coach by owner Jim Irsay after a rough, 3-5-1 beginning to the season.

Since then, Reich used that time to contemplate where (or if) he would continue coaching. Not only was he still willing and wanting, but he’s already drawn interest from the Carolina Panthers, who have offered him an interview for the head coaching position.

Reich isn’t far removed from the job, so let’s take a look at how the Panthers could benefit from Reich, but also two other teams who should interview him, as well.

Panthers (Interviewed) Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports It’s worth mentioning that current Carolina interim head coach Steve Wilks has done a fantastic job in his brief tenure, finishing the season after former head coach Matt Rhule started an abysmal 1-4. However, the idea of Reich leading the Panthers isn’t a bad one. He is a great quarterback teacher and would heavily benefit whoever the Panthers put into the position (very likely in the 2023 draft). Even though Wilks finished 7-10 (6-6 in his interim stretch), the Panthers still had the fourth-worst yards per game in the NFL at 306.2 and also in passing yards per game at a meager 176.2. With weapons like D.J. Moore and the emergence of running back D’Onta Foreman (unrestricted free-agent in 2023, per SpoTrac), Reich would likely have an immediate impact on a passing attack that needs it to take the NFC South crown. Arizona Cardinals (Needs to be interviewed) Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports After the rough season that was the 4-13 finish for Arizona, they decided to part ways with former head coach Kliff Kingsbury. This offense is still stacked with players like quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Marquise Brown, but they finished 21st in the NFL in points per contest at 20.0, so this is a team that needs some help. Murray would be able to mesh well with a quarterback-savvy coach who has years of NFL experience like Reich. Houston Texans (Needs to be interviewed) © SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK Similar to the situation in Carolina, Houston will likely be drafting a quarterback to lead their 2023 charge. Reich would be perfect for a team that had a disastrous 2022 campaign on offense, finishing tied with Indianapolis for 31st in points per game (17.0), 25th in passing yards (3,344), and 31st in total yards per game (283.5). The Texans have young weapons in wide receiver Nico Collins and running back Dameon Pierce, so there are pieces to build around veteran receiver Brandin Cooks for the next couple of years. It’s unlikely that Reich would go to his former team’s AFC South rival, but it isn’t completely out of the question.

Reich currently has a career head coaching record of 40-33-1 through four-and-a-half seasons. He’s also had four additional years with the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles as an offensive coordinator, so there is a chance that a team like the New York Jets hires him in to call the plays.

With a wild offseason for head coaches showing no signs of stopping, we will look to see if Reich lands in the lead role again with another franchise.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.