Colts Get DeForest Buckner Back

INDIANAPOLIS — The Friday activation of DeForest Buckner off the reserve/COVID-19 list means the Indianapolis Colts will have their best defensive lineman for Sunday’s game at Houston.

Without the defensive cornerstone, the Colts were run over by Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans 45-26 last Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Buckner plays the three-technique position in the middle, and the All-Pro typically demands extra attention because of his ability to rush the passer and stuff the run. He leads the Colts with 16 quarterback hits.

The news was so good, Colts owner Jim Irsay retweeted it.

Buckner is the third player activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list this week. Defensive end/tackle Denico Autry, who leads the team with six sacks, came off on Thursday. Rookie running back Jonathan Taylor, who leads the team with 518 yards rushing, returned to practice on Wednesday. As a “close contact,” Taylor was placed on the list on Saturday.

DeForest Buckner recovers a fumble in overtime against the Packers. Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports

It’s December, which means the Colts need their best players to make a playoff push. The Colts (7-4) have a one-game lead for the AFC’s seventh and final playoff spot entering the road game against the AFC South Division rival Texans (4-7), who have won three of four under interim head coach Romeo Crennel.

The Titans (8-3) took a one-game division lead after the blowout of the Colts in a reversal of their previous meeting just two games earlier, when the Colts prevailed 34-17 in Nashville, Tenn. But the Titans have the conference record tiebreaker advantage, which means the Colts would have to make up two games to win the division and earn an automatic playoff berth.

No Buckner nor Autry nor linebacker Bobby Okereke (ankle) made a significant difference as Henry rushed for 178 yards, including 140 yards and three TDs in the first half. The Colts dropped from No. 2 to No. 5 in total defense after allowing 445 total yards and a season-high 45 points.

The ugly loss reiterated the importance of Buckner, who was acquired in March from San Francisco for a 2020 first-round draft choice, a trade that Colts general manager Chris Ballard called a “no-brainer.” Buckner then received a four-year, $84-million extension. Yeah, he’s an important player.

When Crennel was asked about watching the Colts-Titans game, he suggested the Colts defense was impacted mentally by not having Buckner on the field.

This is the first of two Texans games in three weeks. The Texans visit Lucas Oil Stadium on Dec. 20. The Colts have one other division game in the home season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-9).

Aside from that, the Colts have tough road games at the Las Vegas Raiders (6-5), who are fighting for a wild-card playoff spot, as well as a Week 16 trip to Heinz Field to face the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers (11-0).