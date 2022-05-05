Colts Getting 'One of Most Underrated Guys In The Draft' In Curtis Brooks, According To Alec Pierce

Having watched new Colts' defensive tackle Curtis Brooks dominate at the collegiate level, former Cincinnati and current Colts' teammate Alec Pierce believes Indy is getting one of the most underrated players in the draft.

Fresh off of an All-AAC senior season in which he led the dominant Cincinnati Bearcats' defense in sacks (7.5) and tackles for loss (13), it was a bit of a surprise that Curtis Brooks slipped all the way to 216th overall to the Colts in the seventh round.

That's fortunate for Indianapolis GM Chris Ballard, head coach Frank Reich and defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, as the Colts are getting "one of the most underrated guys in the draft," according to new Colts' wide receiver Alec Pierce, who was a teammate of Brooks' for four seasons in Cincinnati under head coach Luke Fickell.

Speaking with reporters May 1 following his selection at No. 53 overall, Pierce praised his former collegiate teammate in Brooks, who has a chance to carve out a role along a talented Colts' defensive line due to his work ethic and overall chip he plays with, fitting the Colts' defensive mindset to a T.

“He was one of the most underrated guys I think in this draft. Like what he did last year, he was one of the most dominant guys on our defense," Pierce said. "Going through the whole draft process, I know he didn’t get invited to the Combine, he didn’t get invited to the Senior Bowl and stuff like that. He was always a little disappointed, as he should be. He was a First Team All-Conference guy. He was super talented and super valuable to our defense, but just was kind of always overlooked throughout the whole process.

"So, I’m super happy for him to be able to get an opportunity to get drafted. It’s awesome and he’s going to be a really special player.”

Brooks, after being selected 216th overall, told reporters that he won't forget where he was drafted and won't forget the questions about his game despite his performance overall on the field for the 10th-ranked defense in college football last season.

"The question is definitely about my weight, if I can hold a point or not versus a double team. A couple of guys questioned me about my age," Brooks said. "I’m ready to go into camp with that mentality. I won’t forget where I went at or where I was drafted for sure.

"They said I’m a little bit too light, I’m around 290 right now. Just for a defensive tackle, 305, something like that. I’m ready. I won’t forget this."

That statement from Brooks immediately after being drafted in the seventh round April 30 by Ballard and the Colts certainly lines up with his overall mentality throughout his collegiate career, which certainly made an impact on Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell.

Appearing on the Kevin & Query show Wednesday on 107.5 The Fan, Fickell spoke highly of Brooks overall.

"They are guys who are intrinsically motivated. Brooks came back for an extra year because he wasn’t happy and satisfied, he knew he had much more in the tank," Fickell said. "That showed me a lot as a coach."

Though he has a long road ahead to make the 53-man roster, let alone the 16-man practice squad, Brooks certainly has the right mentality in place, and has shown what he can do on the field in competitive situations. Pierce would know, speaking from experience.

If he's able to make the roster right away on a loaded defensive line as a seventh-round pick, it could go down as one of the better Day 3 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft overall, especially from the Colts' perspective.

