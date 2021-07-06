Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsDraftFilmSI.com
Search

Colts' GM Thinks WRs Are Better Than Others Believe

After re-signing T.Y. Hilton in free agency and retaining Zach Pascal on a second-round tender, Colts general manager Chris Ballard believes in the receiving corps he's built more than outsiders do.
Author:
Publish date:

It shouldn't come as a surprise that an executive inside the building feels better about a specific position group on the roster than those outside of the building do. Often times it can be a bit of a troupe, but sometimes it can be the absolute truth.

In the case of Indianapolis Colts' general manager Chris Ballard and the Colts' wide receivers, it's the absolute truth. Ballard, appearing on The Athletic's "The Athletic Football Show" podcast with Robert Mays July 2, stated he feels a lot better about the Colts' wide receivers than outsiders do. 

Jan 9, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) runs the ball in for a touchdown ahead of Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) during the second half in the AFC Wild Card game at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

The lack of overall change at the position after adding a franchise QB in Carson Wentz has raised some overall concern with the group from the outside. Ballard doesn't feel the same way.

"I'm betting on Michael Pittman, who I think's got a chance to be really good," Ballard said on The Athletic Football Show. "I thought he ended the year strong. He had a big playoff game with over 100 yards. Everybody just ignores Zach Paschal, but all he's done is catch (10) touchdowns over the last two years. And then getting Parris Campbell back is a big bonus and he's looked great during the offseason. We think we're a little better than other people do.

"They're a talented group," Ballard added. "Is there a guy that, you know, you just line up and go, 'Holy crap man, how are we gonna stop this guy?' Maybe not, but they are really damn good players, and T.Y. Hilton can still play. He can still play. T.Y. Hilton is as competitive and as good a teammate as I've ever been around."

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) makes a catch during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tenn.

Ballard has every right to feel good about his receivers, especially coming off a year in which they were hindered slightly with Philip Rivers under center, yet finished No. 5 in the NFL in yards after catch. 

Pro Football Focus was the first outside group to come in rather low on the receivers, ranking the group at No. 24 in its positional rankings ahead of the 2021 season. That ranking could look rather silly after the 2021 season should Pittman Jr. take the leap forward that's expected of him, Hilton shows his ability to work vertically again, and Campbell stays healthy. 

Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ballard could look like a genius after the 2021 season, depending on how the group performs. It's safe to bet on him being right about the group overall. 

Have thoughts on the Colts' wide receiver group? Drop a line in the comments section below! 

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell signals first down, one of five he gained in Sunday's 27-20 opening loss at Jacksonville.
News

Colts' GM Thinks WRs Are Better Than Others Believe

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard received the Pro Football Writers Association's Jack Horrigan Award on Thursday. The annual honor is bestowed upon the league or team official who best assists writers with doing their jobs.
News

Colts' GM Chris Ballard Explains Roster Building Philosophy

Sep 23, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) runs with the ball as Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay (57) pursues during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Film

The Mechanics of Carson Wentz: Resetting When Off-Platform

Indianapolis Colts offensive guard Quenton Nelson (56) lifts rookie running back Jonathan Taylor after a TD rush on Sunday at Cleveland.
News

Young Colt Could Be Looking at First Pro Bowl in 2021

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne prepares to enter the field before a game in his final season in 2014 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts' 2004 WR Group Named Second-Best In NFL History

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart reacts to a play in a 2019 road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Colts visit Heinz Field on Sunday.
News

Colts' DT Depth Named One of NFL's Thinnest Positions

May 27, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) talks with teammates during Indianapolis Colts OTAs.
News

NFL.com Writer Predicts Carson Wentz Will Be Colts' Team MVP in 2021

Nov 30, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs tight end Kylen Granson (83) makes the one handed 8-yard touchdown catch during the first half against the Tulane Green Wave at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
News

Indianapolis Colts’ Rookie Files: Kylen Granson