Colts' GM Thinks WRs Are Better Than Others Believe

After re-signing T.Y. Hilton in free agency and retaining Zach Pascal on a second-round tender, Colts general manager Chris Ballard believes in the receiving corps he's built more than outsiders do.

It shouldn't come as a surprise that an executive inside the building feels better about a specific position group on the roster than those outside of the building do. Often times it can be a bit of a troupe, but sometimes it can be the absolute truth.

In the case of Indianapolis Colts' general manager Chris Ballard and the Colts' wide receivers, it's the absolute truth. Ballard, appearing on The Athletic's "The Athletic Football Show" podcast with Robert Mays July 2, stated he feels a lot better about the Colts' wide receivers than outsiders do.

The lack of overall change at the position after adding a franchise QB in Carson Wentz has raised some overall concern with the group from the outside. Ballard doesn't feel the same way.

"I'm betting on Michael Pittman, who I think's got a chance to be really good," Ballard said on The Athletic Football Show. "I thought he ended the year strong. He had a big playoff game with over 100 yards. Everybody just ignores Zach Paschal, but all he's done is catch (10) touchdowns over the last two years. And then getting Parris Campbell back is a big bonus and he's looked great during the offseason. We think we're a little better than other people do. "They're a talented group," Ballard added. "Is there a guy that, you know, you just line up and go, 'Holy crap man, how are we gonna stop this guy?' Maybe not, but they are really damn good players, and T.Y. Hilton can still play. He can still play. T.Y. Hilton is as competitive and as good a teammate as I've ever been around."

Ballard has every right to feel good about his receivers, especially coming off a year in which they were hindered slightly with Philip Rivers under center, yet finished No. 5 in the NFL in yards after catch.

Pro Football Focus was the first outside group to come in rather low on the receivers, ranking the group at No. 24 in its positional rankings ahead of the 2021 season. That ranking could look rather silly after the 2021 season should Pittman Jr. take the leap forward that's expected of him, Hilton shows his ability to work vertically again, and Campbell stays healthy.

Ballard could look like a genius after the 2021 season, depending on how the group performs. It's safe to bet on him being right about the group overall.

