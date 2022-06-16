Skip to main content

Colts' Standout Defender Name NFLPA's 2022 Black College Football Pro Player Of The Year

Displaying a high-level of play, good character and a commitment to his community, Colts' standout defensive tackle Grover Stewart added to his personal accolades Wednesday.

A former fourth-round draft pick out of Albany State in 2017, Indianapolis Colts' standout defensive tackle Grover Stewart has turned in quite a pro career to this point. 

Now, he adds the distinction of being named the NFL Players Association's 2022 Black College Football Pro Player of the Year award winner, it was announced Wednesday by the players association. 

Stewart is the sixth winner of the prestigious award, which is presented annually to a top professional football player who attended a Historically Black College and University (HBCU), which Albany State is. 

“I’m very humbled to receive the 2022 NFLPA Black College Football Pro Player of the Year because it pays respect to the many great HBCU players who came before me and paved the way,” said Stewart in an NFLPA press release announcing the award. “Every time I step on the field, one of my goals is to represent HBCUs to the best of my ability. That’s why it’s an honor to be recognized in this way.”

Stewart is the second Colts defender to win the award, joining All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard, who won the award in 2019 alongside former Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen. Leonard, of course, was a second-round draft choice in 2018 out of South Carolina State. 

Defensive tackle Grover Stewart reacts to teammate Denico Autry during an Indianapolis Colts' road win over the Tennessee Titans.
Former Colts safety Antoine Bethea also won the award in 2018, though he was a member of the Arizona Cardinals at the time. 

Stewart will be recognized as this year’s honoree during the Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) Induction Ceremony & Juneteenth Celebration, Presented by the Atlanta Falcons on Saturday, June 18 in Atlanta. The 2022 BCFHOF class features Ben Coates, Donald Driver, John “Big Train” Moody, Nate Newton, Sammy White, Roscoe Nance and William “Billy” Nicks.

In his five seasons with the Colts, Stewart has recorded 169 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks while serving as a run-stopping defensive tackle in the middle of the Indy defense. 

Have thoughts on Grover Stewart winning the NFLPA's 2022 Black College Football Pro Player of the Year Award? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel! 

In This Article (1)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

Jan 9, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
