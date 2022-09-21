Colts Highs and Lows vs. Jaguars from PFF

The Indianapolis Colts were humbled by the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-0 last Sunday. Which players had the best and worst days according to Pro Football Focus (PFF)?

We'll start with the bad news first... the offense.

The Colts managed just 50 plays against the Jaguars in their loss, and as expected there were few standouts in the shutout. Wide receiver Ashton Dulin led the Colts with a 77.5 rating on 32 snaps.

Dulin had five catches for 79 yards and also received an 84.6 run-block grade... the only Colts player above 63 in that category.

That offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann was among the top-graded players for the Colts has opened up some questions. Starting left tackle Matt Pryor was among the bottom-five players by PFF. Should Raimann be getting more time at left tackle?

While the defense gave up 24 points, they didn't get any help from the offense including three Ryan interceptions. PFF was much kinder to the defensive unit.

Defensive tackle Byron Cowart also received a grade of 80.3, but he played just 10 snaps.

According to PFF, Blackmon didn't get much help from his safety partners last week. Rodney McLeod and Nick Cross were two of the bottom-five grades for the Colts.

While grades are subjective, wins and losses aren't. The Colts are winless through two games and must now face one of the AFC powers in the 2-0 Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs are 6.5-point road favorites according to SI Sports Book, and the Colts will have to pick up their play significantly to get their first win of the season.