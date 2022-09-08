Colts Injury Report: Shaquille Leonard Update

Indianapolis Colts all-everything linebacker Shaquille Leonard was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, but he was downgraded to limited on Thursday.

That Leonard was limited after being a full participant on Wednesday seems nothing more than precautionary as he remains on track to see his first game action (including preseason) on Sunday against the Houston Texans. Still, both Leonard and the Colts are being noncommital as to his status for this weekend.

Backup offensive lineman Dennis Kelly was listed as limited for the second consecutive day.

Leonard didn't seem overly concerned after practice on Thursday.

"It feels amazing, especially just kind of being back with the group, being back with the guys, being involved," said Leonard at media availability following practice. "It’s all kind of just been on the outside looking in, so just being a part of the team again, a part of the defense, it feels good."

He was activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list last week, and he noticed a big improvement in how he feels just one week later.

"It’s a big step," said Leonard when asked to compare last week to this week. "Last week, started practice very stiff. Getting back into it today. More comfortable with the movements and stuff like that. Just kind of night and day from last week to this week. Each day is better and better."

Leonard understands not to rush back out there if he's not completely ready; it's not worth it in the long term.

"No, I’m going to make sure we make the right decisions," Leonard said when asked if he's pestering the coaches to play. "I don’t want them to go out there and hurt the team. If I’m ready to rock and roll, I’ll be ready to rock and roll but me as a competitor, even though I want to be out there, if I can. So, just want to make sure I make the right decision."

There's no shortage of people keeping an eye on Leonard to make sure one of the Colts most-important players is ready.

"Oh man it’s everybody," said Leonard. "Everybody all day every day. As soon as I come in, just making sure how I’m feeling from practice the day before, how’s the load, is anything bothering me, just trying to maintain it. Trying to make sure we’re taking steps forward and not steps back. So, each day it’s been an improvement just trying to keep stacking them days up."

The Colts are set to take on the Houston Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m. EST in Houston. While Leonard and the Colts coaching staff have been non-committal on his playing time on Sunday, all signs have been positive towards him getting on the field Week 1.