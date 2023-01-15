Colts Complete HC Interview With Lions DC Aaron Glenn

The Indianapolis Colts completed an interview with Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Saturday, January 14. This comes with multiple coaches being considered for the position.

However, with Glenn’s former playing style and current defensive mindset, he is a great candidate for what Colts GM Chris Ballard and owner Jim Irsay are looking for: a fiery and competitive spirit who won’t allow any quit in his team.

Glenn is a former defensive back out of Texas A&M University. Playing from 1994 until 2008, he has the experience needed to understand defense. Through 15 years, he played for five NFL clubs, compiling three Pro Bowl nods, and totaling 41 career interceptions, 639 tackles, and 102 passes defended (the stat wasn’t tracked until 1999).

Glenn's success will assist any secondary for whatever team. It also helps that he has coaching experience.

Glenn has been coaching since 2014, when he was the assistant defensive backs coach for the Cleveland Browns. Two years later, in 2016, he went back to the New Orleans Saints for the next five seasons coaching their defensive backs. This tenure would help land him where he has been for the last two seasons, as the defensive coordinator for the Lions.

However, in 2022, the Lions weren’t as ferocious as they want to be, with the numbers showing a struggling defense. Detroit would finish tied with the Colts and Minnesota Vikings in points allowed per game (25.1), worst in the league in total yards allowed per game (392.4), and 30th in total passing yards allowed (4,179).

These numbers reflect the concern that analysts and experts in the NFL have voiced about the hiring of Glenn. He has the attitude and the experience to warrant an interview, that is without question.

But, with a defense that wasn’t up to par at all, it will be worthwhile to track how he does in the coaching search for the Colts. There is more to come for this Indianapolis off-season, so don’t blink.

