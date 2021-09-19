Jacob Eason Replaces Injured Carson Wentz Late vs. Rams

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz suffered an ankle injury late in the Colts' Week 2 loss to the Rams and was replaced by Jacob Eason. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

The Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams traded shots back and forth Sunday afternoon, but Indianapolis' leading man was unable to complete the task as quarterback Carson Wentz left late in the game with an ankle injury.

On the play in which Wentz was injured, he rolled out of the pocket while looking for a receiver and was wrapped up and his leg bent back as he was brought down by Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Second-year quarterback Jacob Eason, making his NFL debut, replaced Wentz with 2:23 remaining in the game with the Colts trailing, 27-24.

It was the perfect opportunity for Eason to create some sort of magical moment where he led his team back to victory with a 75-yard, two-minute drive. Instead, two plays into his day, Eason threw a game-sealing interception to Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Wentz finished the day 20-of-31 passing (64.5%) for 247 yards (8.0 YPA) with 1 touchdown and 1 interception for a passer rating of 86.4.

Eason was 2-of-5 (40.0%) for 15 yards (3.0 YPA) with 1 interception and a passer rating of 8.3.

Colts head coach Frank Reich will provide any further detail about Wentz during his postgame press conference.

What did you think about Sunday's game? Drop them below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.