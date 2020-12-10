Colts’ Jacoby Brissett Nominated for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

Always active in the community in Indianapolis and his Florida hometown, backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett gets Colts’ vote for league's highest honor.

INDIANAPOLIS — In expressing his appreciation for receiving the Indianapolis Colts’ nomination for the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, quarterback Jacoby Brissett gave thanks to his mother.

Lisa Brown, a special education teacher, raised her son to make a difference in the community in their hometown of Riviera Beach, Fla. That meant doing more than just playing football.

Brissett, 27, has been a leading community activist for five NFL seasons, the past four since being acquired by the Colts. Considered the league's most prestigious honor, this award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service off the field, as well as excellence on the field. As a nominee, Brissett will wear a special helmet decal through the season in recognition of his accomplishments.

“It’s a tremendous honor,” Brissett said. “Obviously, so many players on this team are well-deserved, and to be in the category of the players that have come before me, it’s a huge honor. I don’t feel like it’s a me nomination, it’s just the team and the community nomination. I’m honored and blessed to be able to represent our team.

“We all know we’re not going to save everybody, but you just hope it’s one, and that one comes back and another. It’s just a cycle of just doing good for good. That’s what I do it for. With the nomination or without it, I would still do it.”

When did that fire get lit?

“Since I was younger, I’ve always been on sports teams and we were always a part of doing something,” he said. “Then it obviously progressed since high school. My high school coach was a special needs teacher and my mom taught special ed, so there have always been ways of giving back. We used to help out, and it’s always carried with me. It’s something that’s dear to me.”

At what age did his mother convince him to think of others?

“Yeah, when she started whipping my ass,” Brissett said with a laugh. “Definitely when I was younger, she always instilled it because she was that to the fullest. All our friends always came to our house because I feel like our mom was that person that always brought us all together. I think when I was able to understand and when I was able to reach my hand out to give rather than receive.”

Jacoby Brissett celebrates a touchdown with teammates. Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

As a leader of the Colts players’ social impact committee, Brissett has been one of the most active players in the Indianapolis community, using his platform to promote societal change:

He advocated for the importance of every citizen’s right to vote and his efforts resulted in 100 percent of the team registering to vote for the 2020 elections.

As a part of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats initiative, Brissett chose to bring awareness to the Indianapolis Urban League, whose mission is to assist Black Americans, other people of color, and underserved individuals achieve social and economic equality.

An advocate for education, he has developed a relationship with Indianapolis Public Schools and donated $50,000 on behalf of the Players Coalition for internet hotspots for students

Brissett has attended every Colts Community Monday event this season, including six meal distributions, a visit to the local Juvenile Detention Center, and meetings with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to have discussions around community-police relations.

In October, he hosted a Q&A with other athletes that centered around black history, the importance of the black athlete, and how individuals can make a difference in their communities.

During the offseason, Brissett organized community bicycle rides to create unity and open community dialogue with local law enforcement. The event has continued to take place weekly since.

This Thanksgiving, he helped organize a food distribution that provided 500 meals to families in the community.

For the third year in a row, all 32 team winners will be highlighted as nominees and recognized for their important work during the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LV. The 2020 winner will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air the week of Super Bowl LV, on CBS.

All 32 nominees will receive a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The final award winner will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Nationwide's sixth annual Charity Challenge, a social media campaign designed to support and promote team nominees. Fans can vote on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge followed by their favorite nominee's last name. The player whose unique hashtag is used the most between Dec. 10 and Jan 17 will receive a $25,000 contribution to their charity of choice, while the second and third-place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations, all courtesy of Nationwide. Hashtag information and official rules can be found at NFL.com/manoftheyear.

New this year, fans can win NFL Shop gift cards and additional money for their favorite nominee’s charity. Each Monday during the #WPMOYChallenge, Nationwide will ask fans to respond on Twitter with their favorite nominee and one randomly selected fan each week will win a $100 NFL Shop gift card and $2,500 for their favorite nominee’s charity.