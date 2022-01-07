Colts, Jaguars Announce Final Injury Report for Week 18

Colts vs. Jaguars: Week 18 Final Injury Report
The Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars have released their final injury reports for this Sunday's regular-season finale at TIAA Bank Field.
Here is how the Colts and Jaguars are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 18 matchup.
COLTS
WEDNESDAY
- Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (knee), G Chris Reed (illness), CB Xavier Rhodes (hamstring), LB E.J. Speed (hip)
- Limited Participant — S Andrew Sendejo (concussion)
- Full Participant — TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), OT Eric Fisher (shoulder/toe/knee), S George Odum (calf), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (ribs)
THURSDAY
- Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (knee), CB Xavier Rhodes (hamstring)
- Limited Participant — TE Jack Doyle (knee), WR T.Y. Hilton (rest)
- Full Participant — TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), OT Eric Fisher (shoulder/toe/knee), S George Odum (calf), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (ribs), G Chris Reed (illness), LB E.J. Speed (hip)
FRIDAY
- Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (knee), CB Xavier Rhodes (hamstring)
- Full Participant — TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), TE Jack Doyle (knee), OT Eric Fisher (shoulder/toe/knee), WR T.Y. Hilton (rest), S George Odum (calf), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (ribs), G Chris Reed (illness), LB E.J. Speed (hip)
- QUESTIONABLE — Buckner
- OUT — Rhodes
- Reserve/COVID-19 — S Andrew Sendejo
Buckner hasn't practiced all week but is still listed as questionable. Likewise, Rhodes hasn't practiced but was ruled out. It could mean the Colts are without two important defensive starters. If Buckner can't make it, expect to see more of Taylor Stallworth. In Rhodes' absence, Isaiah Rodgers and Rock Ya-Sin will have expanded roles.
Read More
The Colts will also decide by the end of Saturday whether or not to activate wide receiver Parris Campbell (foot) from Injured Reserve.
JAGUARS
WEDNESDAY
- Did Not Participate — LB Myles Jack (knee), WR Marvin Jones Jr. (rest), TE James O'Shaughnessy (hip), LB Damien Wilson (rest)
- Limited Participant — LB Dakota Allen (shoulder)
- Full Participant — RB Ryquell Armstead (knee)
THURSDAY
- Did Not Participate — DT Malcolm Brown (rest), LB Myles Jack (knee), TE James O'Shaughnessy (hip)
- Limited Participant — LB Dakota Allen (shoulder)
- Full Participant — RB Ryquell Armstead (knee), WR Marvin Jones Jr. (rest), LB Damian Wilson (rest)
FRIDAY
- Did Not Participate — TE James O'Shaughnessy (hip)
- Full Participant — LB Dakota Allen (shoulder), RB Ryquell Armstead (knee), DT Malcolm Brown (rest), LB Myles Jack (knee), WR Marvin Jones Jr. (rest), LB Damian Wilson (rest)
- OUT — O'Shaughnessy
- Reserve/COVID-19 — QB C.J. Beathard, ED K'Lavon Chaisson, S Rudy Ford, OL Brandon Linder, ED Lerentee McCray, OL Will Richardson Jr., OL Cam Robinson, P J.K. Scott, S Andrew Wingard
Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!
Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.