Colts, Jaguars Announce Final Injury Report for Week 18

Here is how the Colts and Jaguars are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 18 matchup.

The Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars have released their final injury reports for this Sunday's regular-season finale at TIAA Bank Field.

Here is how the Colts and Jaguars are looking, health-wise, before this Sunday's Week 18 matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (knee), G Chris Reed (illness), CB Xavier Rhodes (hamstring), LB E.J. Speed (hip)

Limited Participant — S Andrew Sendejo (concussion)

Full Participant — TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), OT Eric Fisher (shoulder/toe/knee), S George Odum (calf), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (ribs)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (knee), CB Xavier Rhodes (hamstring)

Limited Participant — TE Jack Doyle (knee), WR T.Y. Hilton (rest)

Full Participant — TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), OT Eric Fisher (shoulder/toe/knee), S George Odum (calf), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (ribs), G Chris Reed (illness), LB E.J. Speed (hip)

FRIDAY

Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (knee), CB Xavier Rhodes (hamstring)

Full Participant — TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), TE Jack Doyle (knee), OT Eric Fisher (shoulder/toe/knee), WR T.Y. Hilton (rest), S George Odum (calf), WR Michael Pittman Jr. (ribs), G Chris Reed (illness), LB E.J. Speed (hip)

QUESTIONABLE — Buckner

— Buckner OUT — Rhodes

— Rhodes Reserve/COVID-19 — S Andrew Sendejo

Buckner hasn't practiced all week but is still listed as questionable. Likewise, Rhodes hasn't practiced but was ruled out. It could mean the Colts are without two important defensive starters. If Buckner can't make it, expect to see more of Taylor Stallworth. In Rhodes' absence, Isaiah Rodgers and Rock Ya-Sin will have expanded roles.

The Colts will also decide by the end of Saturday whether or not to activate wide receiver Parris Campbell (foot) from Injured Reserve.

JAGUARS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — LB Myles Jack (knee), WR Marvin Jones Jr. (rest), TE James O'Shaughnessy (hip), LB Damien Wilson (rest)

Limited Participant — LB Dakota Allen (shoulder)

Full Participant — RB Ryquell Armstead (knee)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — DT Malcolm Brown (rest), LB Myles Jack (knee), TE James O'Shaughnessy (hip)

Limited Participant — LB Dakota Allen (shoulder)

Full Participant — RB Ryquell Armstead (knee), WR Marvin Jones Jr. (rest), LB Damian Wilson (rest)

FRIDAY

Did Not Participate — TE James O'Shaughnessy (hip)

Full Participant — LB Dakota Allen (shoulder), RB Ryquell Armstead (knee), DT Malcolm Brown (rest), LB Myles Jack (knee), WR Marvin Jones Jr. (rest), LB Damian Wilson (rest)

OUT — O'Shaughnessy

— O'Shaughnessy Reserve/COVID-19 — QB C.J. Beathard, ED K'Lavon Chaisson, S Rudy Ford, OL Brandon Linder, ED Lerentee McCray, OL Will Richardson Jr., OL Cam Robinson, P J.K. Scott, S Andrew Wingard

Have thoughts on this week's injuries? Drop them below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.