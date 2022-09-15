Colts’ DE Yannick Ngakoue the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Jaguars

Yannick Ngakoue has traveled quite a bit over the past few years.

That happens when you’ve played for five different NFL franchises since the fall of 2019.

Ngakoue was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, producing four solid seasons. After a falling out with the Jaguars after the 2019 season, Ngakoue was traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Only six games in with the Vikings, Ngakoue was traded again that season to the Baltimore Ravens, where he finished the year.

From there, Ngakoue took his talents out west in free agency to play for the Las Vegas Raiders. But after only one season in the silver and black, Ngakoue was traded, once again. The Raiders sent Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

It begs the question, why can’t Ngakoue stick with a team?

“I could’ve stayed in Jacksonville,” Ngakoue said. “That journey was a little different. I ultimately felt like I had to move on, you know what I’m saying? I never really felt a true home after that. But I’m definitely going to find a home here.”

Ngakoue has had quite a productive career up until this point. The pass rusher has amassed 55.5 sacks and 20 forced fumbles in just six seasons. He has never had less than eight sacks in a season, including 10.0 last year with the Raiders.

The fact that Ngakoue has been able to keep up the kind of production he has while moving from team to team is a testament to his talent and dedication to his game. But Ngakoue points to his faith as what he leans on most during trying times.

“It’s not too difficult when you have faith in God,” Ngakoue explained when he came to the Colts. “When you have faith in God a lot of things become easier. You can’t put your faith in me, you have to put your faith in God. So, it’s a blessing to be able to go through that journey.

“It was a blessing to be able to meet so many great, great teammates – relationships I can build when football is over with for all of us.”

Now with the Colts, and in a contract year nonetheless, Ngakoue is hoping he can make Indianapolis home. He doesn’t want to travel from team to team any longer. He has taken a liking to the city and the community and would like to stay in Indy as long as possible.

© Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Off the field, Ngakoue has been one of the most personable and accessible professional athletes Indianapolis has ever had. He is consistently communicating with fans on social media, answering questions, and joining in on conversations. He has asked his Twitter followers for recommendations on the best high school football matchups in the area so he can take in the Friday night lights. Ngakoue has also requested teachers in the Indy area send him their Amazon wish lists so he can buy items for their classrooms.

Fans have embraced Ngakoue right away, and he has become a fan favorite quickly. For all he does off the field, he brings even more on the field and in the locker room.

The Colts hired former Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley this offseason as former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus took the head coaching position with the Chicago Bears. Bradley brings in a different scheme from Eberflus, including a more attacking front where pass rushers line up wide and attack the quarterback. After playing in Bradley’s scheme last year in Las Vegas, Ngakoue is helping his teammates get up to speed.

“He’s been tremendous,” Bradley said about Ngakoue. “My time with him in Jacksonville, then to be with him again with the Raiders, it was great. You could just see from the first couple of years with him to where he is now, he does a really good job leading, bringing guys along. He just really helped in a lot of areas and I think he’s familiar with some of the things we were doing.”

While Ngakoue is only 27 years old and in the middle of his prime, he is the second-oldest defensive end on the Colts roster. The young pass rushers on the team look up to Ngakoue, and he has gladly taken on the role of leader of the group.

“I’m just trying to bring the young guys up with me like Kwity (Paye), Dayo (Odeyingbo), guys like that,” Ngakoue admitted. “Then, also, just able to be as one as a d-line – running games versus o-linemen, just knowing when my 3-technique is going to fill, when I can come up underneath and vice versa.”

Ngakoue’s leadership and teaching have already had an impact on the early part of the season. Fellow pass rusher and second-year player Kwity Paye recorded two sacks in overtime against the Houston Texans in Week 1. Ngakoue has been going up against left tackle Matt Pryor every day in practice, giving Pryor tips on how he can better protect against various types of rushers.

© Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

But Sunday holds a different meaning to Ngakoue. The Colts will head down to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, the team Ngakoue was drafted by. Ngakoue has played against the Jaguars once since he was traded by them, a contest in 2020 while he was a member of the Ravens. However, Ngakoue has not played at TIAA Bank Field since he was a member of the Jags.

The emotions will probably come as Ngakoue takes the field. How can you blame him? He had four productive years with the Jaguars and helped lead them to the AFC Championship game.

However, those emotions will have to be put in check quickly. The Colts have not won in Jacksonville since 2014. The sting of losing in Jacksonville last year, and getting booted from the playoffs due to the loss, is still present with those on the team in 2021.

One of the main reasons the Colts lost to the Jaguars last January is the lack of pressure they could get on quarterback Trevor Lawrence. The Colts only got to Lawrence once for a sack and allowed him to complete 72% of his passes. Lawrence had all day to throw on most plays, and he torched the Colts’ defense.

The Colts knew they had to upgrade the pass rush after the abysmal way last season ended. The Colts only had 33 sacks as a team in 2021, tied for 25th in the NFL. It is the reason they went and traded for Ngakoue, a proven pass rusher who can win with speed around the edge and be a consistent threat to attack the quarterback.

Now is the time for Ngakoue to prove the Colts were right. The emotions will be heightened, but Ngakoue is a professional and will put everything towards winning on Sunday. A little extra motivation is just fuel to the fire for a player like him.

“I think the thing that jumps out in my mind right away about him is he’s a fierce competitor,” Bradley explained. “He plays angry. Wants to be a really, really good player, wants to be a really, really good technician, wants to understand the game to the highest level… a really, really strong competitive mindset.”

If you are a bettor, consider putting money on Ngakoue living in the Jaguars’ backfield on Sunday.

Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of A Colts Podcast below as Brandon Moses and Andrew Moore recap the Colts' tie with the Texans and the rest of Week 1!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.