'Absolute Trash!': Former Colts Great Bashes Team's Performance In Season Finale

The hits keep coming for the Indianapolis Colts just days removed from an epic choke job in Jacksonville, ending what once looked like a rather promising season. On Tuesday, Colts Ring of Honor member Jeff Saturday became the latest former Colt to eviscerate the franchise publicly. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

As if the performance on the field wasn't awful enough Sunday in Jacksonville, the reactions from former players and coaches is making matters worse, no matter how truthful those comments are.

On Tuesday during his appearance on ESPN's morning show Get Up! former Colts' Pro Bowl center and Ring of Honor member Jeff Saturday became the latest former player to bash the team's performance, calling it "absolute trash" in a roughly one-minute diatribe.

Saturday, who played for the Colts from 1999-2011 and started 202 of 211 career games, retired in 2012 after one season with the Green Bay Packers and was inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor on Sept. 21, 2015.

You could say he has some passion for his beloved Colts, which made watching Sunday's stinker of a performance that much harder for Saturday.

"What are we, 14-point favorites? Go down to Jacksonville to punch our ticket to the playoffs and absolutely lay an egg!" Saturday said on ESPN. "Absolute trash! That's the most awful thing, not only that I've seen this week, but all season, Greeny!

"My wife, she had to step in front of the TV ... I almost snatched that thing up!...I had to walk outside; I don't even have high blood pressure and I was looking for blood pressure pills because I was that pissed off watching that game. That ain't good for my heart! I'm kind of glad they're out of it because they're not good for my heart."

I'm sure Saturday's comments summed up how quite a few Colts fans were feeling after Sunday's debacle, a 26-11 loss to the lowly Jaguars who had already secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft for the second straight season.

That may have truly been the worst performance in Colts history, one that should help create significant changes within the organization, including at the quarterback position after the Colts went all in on Carson Wentz one year ago.

Now, on the outside of the playoffs looking in during a year in which they were legitimate contenders, there's only one true word to sum it up, and Saturday nailed it: trash!

