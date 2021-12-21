Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Named to 2022 Pro Bowl

The second-year running back was among five players announced to the Pro Bowl by the NFL on Monday.

If you have watched the Indianapolis Colts at any point in 2021, you’ve seen the brilliance of Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor has taken the league by storm in his second season, becoming one of the best and most feared running backs in the entire NFL. Opposing defenses have to focus their game plan around stopping Taylor or risk him taking over the game.

2021 has certainly been a season worthy of recognition for Taylor, regardless of how humble and team-first he is. His performance has deservedly put him square in the conversation for NFL MVP.

But before that award can be given out, and before Taylor potentially receives other awards from the NFL, he will be receiving a certain honor for the very first time.

On Monday, Taylor was named to the 2022 Pro Bowl roster by the NFL. In an article by Michael Baca of NFL.com , the news broke of Taylor’s first Pro Bowl honor.

The bona fide breakout star of 2021, Taylor gets early recognition for a tremendous second season that has running back enthusiasts rejoicing. The Colts RB is the NFL rushing leader by a wide margin with 1,518 yards on an impressive 5.6 yards per carry average. Adding 336 receiving yards on 36 receptions, the 22-year-old also leads the league with 1,854 scrimmage yards and 19 total touchdowns (17 rushing, two receiving) to earn him his first Pro Bowl nod. Taylor's tremendous campaign even has him in discussion for the AP Most Valuable Player award, something that hasn't been won by a RB since Adrian Peterson did so in 2012.

As mentioned by Baca, Taylor leads the NFL in rushing yards, rushing and total touchdowns, and scrimmage yards. The Colts still have three games left in the regular season, giving way for the kid out of the University of Wisconsin to continue adding to his incredible year.

Taylor is also on the verge of breaking some long-standing Colts franchise records. He has already broken the record for most rushing touchdowns in a season by a Colt with 17. His 19 total touchdowns rank second in franchise history for most total touchdowns in a single season (Lenny Moore, 20, 1964.) Taylor also is in the midst of a streak of 11 straight games with a rushing touchdown, also second-most in Colts’ history (Moore, 12, 1964.)

Because of his stellar season, Taylor received the most votes from fans this year, with 265,370 votes. Taylor was one of five players announced to the Pro Bowl on Monday, along with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The Colts are hoping this is one of many Pro Bowl nods that Taylor receives while donning the Horseshoe.

Have thoughts on Jonathan Taylor being named to his first Pro Bowl? Drop a line in the comments below and let us know how you feel!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.