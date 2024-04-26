Odds for Colts' Laiatu Latu Winning DROY Revealed

There's a significant line between Laiatu Latu and the 2nd-best DE (250+ pass rush snaps) in P5 football.



Latu / 2nd place / 3rd place



PFF Pass Rush grade: 94.3 / 90.9 / 90.8

Sacks: 15 / 13 / 13

Pass Rush Production: 13.3 / 12.0 / 11.9

Win% (vs. blocks): 26.2% / 23.1% / 21.8%