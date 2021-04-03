Colts Land Star WR in NFL.com's 'Should Do' Mock Draft

Many mock drafts this time of year deal in predictability, with the author of the mock trying to predict what each team WILL do. NFL.com's Adam Rank put a unique twist on his latest mock draft, projects what each team SHOULD do.

If NFL.com writer Adam Rank has his way, the Indianapolis Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard will pull the trigger on a standout SEC weapon in the first month of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Rank has the Colts addressing receiver for Carson Wentz, grabbing Florida receiver Kadarius Toney in his "what every team SHOULD do" mock draft.

Here's what Rank had to say about the selection of Toney at 21 overall for Indianapolis.

"You made the move for Carson Wentz and didn't have to guarantee a first-rounder in exchange for the former No. 2 overall pick. Huge fan of that deal. Let's get him some help. I love Michael Pittman . T.Y. Hilton 's back on a one-year deal. But we need a big-time playmaker like Toney to really take this up a notch."

With T.Y. Hilton back for at least this season, the need for a top wide receiver isn't as glaring of a need as it would have been, should Hilton have walked.

Having Hilton in the fold with guys like Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, and — assuming he signs his second-round tender — Zach Pascal, the Colts have a solid top four to work with.

Toney would be legitimate insurance for the Colts, should Campbell struggle to stay healthy again. He's a physical receiver that wore a number of hats at Florida, but even he struggled to stay healthy in college.

Unlike other receivers in the class, Toney has quite a bit of developing to do in the NFL. He lacks a full route tree and struggled to make plays through contact. He would be a solid slot option, but he's not as quick-twitch on film as his testing numbers show.

Personally, I'd have rather seen Rank peg Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman for the Colts, instead of Toney. Rank didn't even have Bateman in the first round.

Have thoughts on the projected selection of Kadarius Toney for the Colts in the NFL.com mock draft? Drop a line in the comments section below!

