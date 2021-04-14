Horseshoe Huddle
Colts Legend to Host 'College Bowl' Quiz Show Premiering in June

Another Hall of Fame quarterback makes the transition to television this summer, reviving a popular game show from the 70s and 80s.
Former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos star quarterback Peyton Manning is set to return to prime-time television later this summer.

Manning, a 2021 NFL Hall of Famer, will host College Bowl, a quiz show featuring college students that previously aired from 1959 through 1970. College Bowl will make its return to NBC in June, according to an announcement from the network power.

Variety's Brian Steinberg reported NBCUniversal and sponsor Capital One will combine to give out $1 million in scholarship money to students who appear on the program, which is set for a June 22 premiere on NBC.

College Bowl will not be Manning's first time in the limelight on television. The former Colts and Broncos star appeared on Saturday Night Live in 2007, and currently hosts Peyton's Places on ESPN+.

According to the announcement, these 12 schools will compete in the tournament: Alabama; Auburn; Columbia; Michigan; Minnesota; Ole Miss; Morehouse College; Tennessee; UCLA; USC; Virginia; Xavier of Louisiana.

In College Bowl, the last two schools standing will compete for the Capital One College Bowl trophy.

"We're excited to be a part of the reboot of this classic quiz show that brings our customers and viewers alike entertainment they can enjoy with family and friends this summer," said Byron Daub, Capital One's vice president of sponsorships and experiential marketing. 

Manning is set to follow Allen Ludden and Robert Earle as host of the show, which ran for 11 years. The announcement of Manning as host of College Bowl comes just days after current Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was a two-week guest host of Jeopardy! following the death of longtime host Alex Trebek in November.

 Have thoughts on Manning return to TV to host College Bowl? Drop a line in the comments section below!

