Colts Linebacker Bobby Okereke Eager to Build Upon Rookie Season

Bobby Okereke points to the Indianapolis Colts’ road win at Kansas City as the game in which his NFL adjustment began to click.

The strongside linebacker, drafted in the third round out of Stanford, had been playing sparingly as a backup middle linebacker before being thrust into more playing time in that Week 5 road win at Arrowhead Stadium.

He had three total tackles and one fumble recovery in that game, modest stats compared to other games. But he still sees that game as pivotal to his debut, when he made 65 total tackles and his progression as a reliable pass defender earned him a spot on Pro Football Writers Association’s All-Rookie Team. Pro Football Focus graded him as the NFL’s top rookie linebacker.

“I would honestly say that switch for me kind of flipped after that Chiefs game,” Okereke said in a Wednesday Zoom video conference call. “I was in that backup role behind Anthony (Walker) as the second MIKE. I was getting every second, every third snap. But kind of being thrust into that game – kind of a little baptism by fire after that game, played well.

“Getting that win was a lot of confidence for our team, but a lot of confidence for me knowing that I can come in and play with (quarterback) Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs, and really come in and play versus anybody and play at a high level.”

Okereke came on late with a season-high eight tackles in a Week 16 home rout of Carolina. The week before, he had seven total tackles in a primetime loss at New Orleans.

According to PFF, Okereke allowed the second-fewest yards per reception among rookie linebackers (7.4), the third-fewest yards after catch (120), and the fourth-best opponent passer rating (102.0). Overall, he ranked 10th among NFL off-ball linebackers in coverage with a grade of 79.2.

The Colts’ second-half fade with seven losses in nine games to finish 7-9 overshadowed how much progress Okereke made. He learned from his mistakes, like being out of position or caught by misdirection, as well as how to properly fend off blockers.

“Yeah, probably just the technique of using my hands more,” he said of a key lesson. “I think I was blessed to have Coach (Matt) Eberflus as my first-year linebacker coach – kind of just the technique of using our quick punch and our long arm. I’ve got long arms kind of in that same mold as Darius Leonard, E.J. Speed – just being able to use our athleticism and long arms to keep linemen off us to be free to run and make plays.”

An offseason of virtual training makes life difficult for a 23-year-old linebacker to properly prepare for the next season. Okereke conceded he’s had to adjust, just like everyone else.

“I mean yeah it’s not your conventional offseason and it’s been a bummer,” he said. “I haven’t been able to use Indianapolis’ facilities – use the sled that we call Tarik Glenn every day.”

Glenn was a Pro Bowl standout at offensive left tackle for the Colts.

“But I’m just trying to make do,” Okereke said. “We have pads at my agent’s facility. So I’ll go there, strike the bags and then at the gym I am able to work at, I try to work my hands, work striking. I’ve done a little boxing this offseason, kind of just working out like my hand technique and contact. So, I’m just trying to make do with what I can.”

Okereke has an ideal player to learn from in Leonard, an All-Pro and Pro Bowl standout on the weakside with 284 total tackles. Okereke was asked if he expects to compete with Walker for snaps at middle linebacker.

“Yeah, I do,” he said. “Obviously, I’m coming into the season playing a lot of SAM and I am prepared to start in that role, but for this team, I think the best thing I can do is put myself in the best position to either be the starting MIKE or be the starting SAM. But (I need) to just have the understanding of the playbook and just be as skilled as I can at both positions so the coaches have an opportunity to make a decision to put the best players on the field.”

The Colts’ offseason tinkering with the defense — including the additions of All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and 2017 All-Pro cornerback Xavier Rhodes — has raised the level of expectation on that side of the ball.

“I think we’ve had the goal of being a top-five defense, if not one of the top defenses in the league,” Okereke said. “We want to lead the NFL – set the NFL record of having 40 takeaways, 40-plus takeaways.

“We know (what) we’re capable of – we’re fast, we’re physical, and we’re a young defense. It’s kind of been bolstered by these new offseason acquisitions. We’re definitely excited and we’re trying to take over this season.”

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)