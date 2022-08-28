Skip to main content

Colts Lose Armani Watts (Ankle) for Season

The Colts have lost safety and special teamer Armani Watts for the season with an ankle injury suffered on Saturday against the Buccaneers.
The Indianapolis Colts have some tough decisions to make in the coming days when deciding which players on the roster bubble they should retain or let go.

Unfortunately, a decision has been made for them regarding one of these players in the worst way.

Safety and special teamer Armani Watts suffered an ankle injury on the opening kickoff of Saturday's game between the Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He laid on the field, clearly in pain while surrounded by trainers, eventually being taken off the field on a cart.

After the game, Colts head coach Frank Reich called the injury "significant," and elaborated that it will require a procedure that will keep Watts out for the remainder of the season.

Aug 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts safety Armani Watts (33) is yells in pain with an injury early in the first quarter during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts signed Watts this offseason in hopes he could contribute on special teams and provide some depth snaps at safety when needed.

He has been in and out of training camp practices with injury but still had a chance to punch his ticket onto the opening-day roster.

Watts was a fourth-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. He played four seasons with the Chiefs, winning Super Bowl LIV in the process, before hitting free agency and joining the Colts.

In 53 career games, Watts has totaled 58 tackles (3 for loss), 2.0 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, and 2 pass breakups.

