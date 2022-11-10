Colts Make Surprising Move On Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts swapped out running backs on the practice squad on Thursday morning, releasing established veteran Phillip Lindsay and signing young special teamer Jake Funk.

Funk (5'10", 205, 24 years old) was a seventh-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 NFL Draft (No. 233 overall) out of Maryland and was most recently with the New Orleans Saints practice squad before being let go earlier this week.

Funk was active for five games this season for the Rams and 15 total for his career. In that time, he has compiled 4 kickoff returns for 88 yards (22.0 avg.) and 1 special teams stop.

Per Horseshoe Huddle Lead Analyst and Draft Expert Zach Hicks, Funk is, "a former Maryland RB with a little juice. Kick return and special teams cover guy."

Lindsay had been relied upon as a spot-fill player for the Colts as they've dealt with multiple injuries this season to Jonathan Taylor and the recently-traded Nyheim Hines. Lindsay appeared in three games for the Colts this season, totaling 15 carries for 49 yards (3.3 avg.) and 6 receptions for 19 yards (3.2 avg.).

At running back, the Colts now have Taylor, Deon Jackson, and Zack Moss on the active roster, with Jordan Wilkins, D'Vonte Price, and Funk on the practice squad.

The Colts hit the road this week in interim head coach Jeff Saturday's first action to take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium at 4:05pm ET.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.