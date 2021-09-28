Colts Looking to Trade Veteran Running Back

The Colts and Marlon Mack are reportedly seeking to trade the veteran running back. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

According to NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts and veteran running back Marlon Mack have mutually agreed to seek a trade.

As the Colts' former starter, Mack is one of the more accomplished backup running backs in the league. However, the Colts' backfield clearly belongs to Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.

Through the first three weeks of the season, Taylor and Hines have 50 touches in 101 snaps, and 28 touches in 93 snaps, respectively compared to Mack's 5 touches in 12 snaps.

In total, Mack has 16 yards on 5 carries (3.2 avg.) after playing just once, in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams. He was active but didn't play in Week 1, and was a healthy scratch in Week 3.

The Colts re-signed Mack to a one-year deal this spring during free agency. According to Stephen Holder of The Athletic, Mack had spoken to four other teams during the process, so there may be some interest still.

Although he's got a 1,000-yard season to his name, a trade for Mack seems unlikely to net more than a late-round pick considering he is coming off of a major injury and last played meaningful snaps in 2019. However, his age of 25 years old should work in his favor.

Mack suffered a season-ending Achilles injury, which he is now fully recovered from, during Week 1 of the 2020 season. That followed a breakout campaign in 2019 when he amassed 1,091 yards and 8 touchdowns on 247 carries.

In 42 career games (23 starts), Mack has carried the ball 544 times for 2,399 yards (4.4 avg.) and 20 touchdowns to go with 55 receptions (80 targets) for 440 yards (8.0 avg.) and 2 touchdowns.

If the Colts are to trade Mack, they have until the 2021 NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, Nov 2 at 4:00pm ET to do so.

