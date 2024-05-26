Indianapolis Colts Receiver Snubbed in Latest Rankings
The Indianapolis Colts had a solid finish to their 2024 NFL Draft, claiming nine new players to add to their developing roster. One of these names is former Texas Longhorns pass catcher, Adonai Mitchell. The addition of Mitchell to a Shane Steichen offense is a perfect fit. Not to mention, Mitchell gives quarterback Anthony Richardson another weapon to work with now and for the future.
Receivers Josh Downs, Alec Pierce and Michael Pittman Jr. will welcome a sure-handed, route-running ace like Mitchell to the corps with open arms. Speaking of the Colts receivers, Pittman has continuously improved throughout his four-year tenure in the league. Success has come despite constant rotation at quarterback, with the 2023 season marking seven field generals to throw Pittman a pass in his career. Even with two more passers in 2023, Pittman set career highs in targets (156), catches (109), and receiving yards (1,152).
In a recent article from Pro Football Focus detailing the top 32 NFL wide receivers, Sam Monson puts Pittman near the back of the bunch (28th out of 32) and places questionable pass catchers in front of the former USC Trojan.
The primary, and at times only viable target in Indianapolis for most of his career, Michael Pittman will be hoping to have more help in 2024 than he has so far. His production has improved throughout his NFL career, and he has outstanding hands.- Sam Monson | Pro Football Focus
Monson is entitled to his own opinion, but to put players like DeAndre Hopkins (Tennessee Titans), Chris Olave (New Orleans Saints), and Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) in front of Pittman is ridiculous. None of the above names eclipsed 87 catches (Olave), and Evans led the trio with 1,255 receiving yards (103 more receiving yards than Pittman) and notched 13 touchdowns. Evans has the largest argument of these players to be ahead of Pittman, but it's not by much given the resurgence of Baker Mayfield. Lastly, it's easy to put the scores against Pittman getting higher on the list because of his lack of performance there, getting only four in 2023.
Along with the veteran receivers, Monson also puts New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals draft receivers Malik Nabers and Marvin Harrison Jr. in front of Pittman. To place pass-catchers with no NFL receptions ahead of an ever-improving star receiver on a ranked list is wild, regardless of the hype, as nobody knows how either will fare in the pros.
Everyone is entitled to their own unique views, especially when it comes to the NFL. However, this list is a peculiar one and puts completely unproven talent ahead of a constant producer like Pittman, which makes next to no sense. We'll have to see if Pittman can put up big numbers for a fifth straight season to silence the doubters, as all defenses will look to slow him and the Colts offensive attack down in 2024.
