Moore: Final Colts 2024 7-Round Mock Draft
The 2024 NFL Draft takes place this week, and the Indianapolis Colts are finalizing their draft board in anticipation of the three-day event.
The Colts still have a few holes on their roster that need addressing. After re-signing all their top free agents, the Colts seem to be running it back in 2024 with mostly the same roster as 2023. However, adding explosive pass catchers and help in the secondary remain the top priorities for Indy heading into the draft.
Regardless of who the Colts take in the draft this week, those players are bound to be high-level athletes with tremendous upside. With Draft Week now upon us, here is our third and final Colts' mock draft ahead of one of the most important weekends of the year.
Round 1 Pick 22 (via Philadelphia): Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
TRADE: Colts send the No.15 (first round) and No.117 (fourth round) picks to the Philadelphia Eagles for the No.22 (first round) and No.53 (second round) picks.
It would not be a Colts' draft without a trade-back. General manager Chris Ballard makes a deal with the Eagles and general manager Howie Roseman to fall back seven spots in the first round to gain an extra second-round selection. The Colts also gave up their fourth-round pick in the trade.
Although they fall back seven spots, Indy snags an electric wide receiver that will open up the offense for Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson. Xavier Worthy has speed unlike anything on the Colts' offense, breaking the NFL Scouting Combine record with a 4.21 40-yard dash. His speed forces defenses to respect him over the top, opening things up in the short and intermediate areas for himself and his teammates. Worthy is also a dangerous player in the return game.
Worthy would slot in as the Colts' 'Z' wide receiver and immediately challenge Alec Pierce for the starting role. Worthy provides solid route running and the ability to rack up yards after catch. He may be undersized for what the Colts typically look for at wide receiver (5-11, 165 pounds), but Worthy's athleticism (9.41 RAS), toughness, and college production (2,755 yards, 26 touchdowns) are more than enough to overlook his size as Indy adds an explosive weapon to Steichen's offense.
Round 2 Pick 46: Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State
The Colts have yet to add outside help to the safety room this offseason. Indy re-signed Julian Blackmon to a one-year deal, locking up their strong safety. However, questions remain at the other safety position, and the Colts may look to add to this group early in the draft.
Jaden Hicks may be the best safety prospect in this class and provides the skill set the Colts desperately need. He is a great athlete (8.97 RAS) with the speed to cover the deep zone or man up against tight ends and also makes plays versus the run with his closing ability. Hicks played at the Senior Bowl, an event the Colts take significant stock in, and could fight for the starting free safety job from the jump.
Round 2 Pick 53 (via Philadelphia): Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State
The Colts use the second pick they received from the Eagles on the defensive side of the ball. However, instead of going cornerback as many have expected, Ballard takes a talented pass rusher for new defensive line coach Charlie Partridge to work with.
Adisa Isaac would be the perfect fit for the LEO position in the Colts' defense. While some teams may see him as undersized (6-4, 247 pounds), Isaac has the length and athleticism (8.99 RAS) the Colts love in their edge rushers. Isaac, another Senior Bowl participant, would start as the backup to Samson Ebukam as he continues to work on his game, but the pass rusher has all of the tools to be a solid starter down the line.
Round 3 Pick 98 (via Pittsburgh): Cam Hart, CB, Notre Dame
TRADE: Colts send the No.82 (third round) pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the No.98 (third round) and No.119 (fourth round) picks.
Another trade back for the Colts as they look to recoup the fourth-round pick they gave up in the trade with the Eagles. Indy finds a trade partner with the Steelers, who jump up 16 spots in the third round.
Cornerback is a position many thought the Colts would add a veteran in free agency. But outside of re-signing Kenny Moore II, the Colts stood pat. The starting trio of Moore, JuJu Brents, and Jaylon Jones remains after Brents and Jones showed promise during their rookie seasons. But that will not stop the Colts from adding competition to the room.
Cam Hart has elite size (6-3) and length (33-inch arms) at the cornerback position and uses his physicality to re-route wide receivers. His physicality is also on display when in press coverage. Hart, another great athlete (9.00 RAS) who took part in the Senior Bowl, could come in and compete for a starting cornerback spot with the Colts and contribute on special teams.
Round 4 Pick 119 (via Pittsburgh): Mason McCormick, OG, South Dakota State
Ballard talked about needing to ensure Richardson stays protected during his pre-draft presser. He also mentioned this was a deep and talented offensive line class. That said, it is no shocker the Colts dip into the offensive line pool and grab an athletic freak at guard.
Mason McCormick brings freak athleticism (9.96 RAS) and plenty of experience to the Colts' offensive line, starting 57 games at South Dakota State. McCormick excels in the run game and bulldozes his opponents out of the play. While he needs to refine his game in pass protection, McCormick offers immediate depth along the interior of the Colts' offensive line and could start in 2025 if Will Fries leaves in free agency.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Round 5 Pick 151: Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB, Washington
Indy decided to part ways with former All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard last season when Leonard could not return to his former self after multiple back surgeries. Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed are entrenched as the team's starting linebackers, but depth is needed at the position.
Edefuan Ulofoshio fits the mold of a Colts linebacker. He may be undersized at 6-0 and 236 pounds, but Ulofoshio is a great athlete (9.67 RAS) with long arms (33-inch) and a high motor who makes plays all over the field. Ulofoshio is also solid in coverage, an area of need for the Colts, and can contribute on special teams as he continues to work on his game.
Round 6 Pick 198 (via Miami): Ryan Flournoy, WR, SE Missouri State
TRADE: Colts send the No.191 pick (sixth round) to the Miami Dolphins for the No.198 (sixth round) and No.241 (seventh round) picks.
The Colts make one final trade in the 2024 NFL Draft, this time to add a seventh-round pick. The trade with the Dolphins gives the Colts nine picks in this year's draft.
Adding Worthy in the first goes a long way toward bringing more explosiveness to the Colts' offense. But the Colts want to add depth to their wide receiver group, with Ballard mentioning he did not do a good enough job of providing depth at the position last season. Providing that depth is another Senior Bowl and combine standout in Ryan Flournoy.
Flournoy meets all of the athletic thresholds (9.89 RAS) the Colts typically look for in wide receivers with his size (6-1, 202 pounds), speed (4.44 40), and explosiveness. Flournoy has a great football IQ and is at his best finding soft spots in zones where he can settle down and make the catch. While he will need to improve his route running and against press coverage, Flournoy gives the Colts solid depth at wide receiver and could potentially carve out a role on special teams.
Round 7 Pick 234: Kimani Vidal, RB, Troy
The Colts are set at running back with Jonathan Taylor on a new contract extension. Evan Hull, who missed most of his rookie season due to a knee injury, is also expected to play a sizable role as the receiving back. But with Zack Moss departing for the Cincinnati Bengals in free agency, depth is still needed.
Kimani Vidal could become the true power back behind Taylor for the Colts. While a tad undersized at 5-8 and 213 pounds, Vidal gets north and south quickly and picks up tough yardage. He needs to work on being more patient as a runner, but the athletic traits (8.88 RAS) are there for him to succeed and carve out a role in the running back rotation.
Round 7 Pick 241 (via Miami): Frank Crum, OT, Wyoming
The Colts wrap up this mock by going back to the offensive line. Ballard and the Colts have shown they like to bet on late-round offensive linemen with high-end athletic traits, such as Fries and Jake Witt. They decide to add more competition with combine standout Frank Crum.
Crum is a massive offensive tackle at 6-8 and 313 pounds who racked up 49 starts at Wyoming. The uber-athletic Crum (9.86 RAS) is a force in the run game who takes others out of the play with his strength. He will need to develop his technique in pass protection if he wants to see snaps in a reserve role, but Crum could eventually provide depth at offensive tackle at a level similar to Blake Freeland.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.