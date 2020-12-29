Colts’ Nyheim Hines Will Try to Block Out How Other NFL Games Are Going

The Indianapolis Colts need to win at home against Jacksonville, then get help from one of four postseason contenders losing to make the AFC playoffs. Running back Nyheim Hines insists he will ignore those games.

INDIANAPOLIS — Nyheim Hines insists he doesn’t care about NFL outcomes elsewhere on Sunday.

The Indianapolis Colts third-year running back says he won’t be paying attention to the early 1 p.m. kickoffs that could impact the team’s AFC playoff fate. And he doesn’t want to know how the Tennessee Titans (10-5) are doing at the Houston Texans in a 4:25 p.m. kickoff, the same time the Colts (10-5) host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts need to win and have one of four other contenders lose to make the AFC playoffs, but Hines said in a Tuesday Zoom video call that he will stay focused on the Jaguars and not be scoreboard watching.

“Me personally, no, I don’t really care,” he said.

But he will care, especially if any of those early outcomes is encouraging. He’s going to know, right?

“I pray I don’t,” Hines said with a smile. “I pray they don’t show any of the games, the scores, or any of that of all the games going. That’s just me personally speaking. I really don’t care because it doesn’t matter how those 1 o’clock games go if we lose. We’re going to go out there and try to win.

“Personally for me, I’m going to make it seem like I don’t know what’s going on in the world and I’m just going to focus on Jacksonville.”

Nyheim Hines looks to run upfield in a Sunday loss at Pittsburgh. Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

The Colts have missed the playoffs in four of the past five years. They were the sixth seed before dropping down and out to eighth after a 28-24 road loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday. The setback couldn’t have been more frustrating, considering the Colts led 24-7 in the third quarter.

Since 1978, just two 11-5 teams have missed the playoffs. And the Colts are expected to get to that record as two-touchdown favorites against the Jaguars (1-14), who have the NFL’s worst record.

But the “help” part of the equation sure seems shaky at best.

The third-seeded Steelers (12-3) won’t play quarterback Ben Roethlisberger at Cleveland, where the Browns (10-5) must win to clinch a spot. Because of that, perhaps the second-seeded Buffalo Bills (12-3) rest starters at home against the Miami Dolphins (10-5), who like the Baltimore Ravens and Titans must win to advance to the postseason.

A Titans loss coupled with a Colts win would give the Colts the AFC South Division title and a first-round home playoff game. In Houston, quarterback Deshaun Watson says he intends to play against the Titans although the Texans (4-11) are suiting up for nothing but pride and just lost at home to the Bengals. The Titans are touchdown favorites in the Lone Star State.

The Ravens are at the Bengals (4-10-1) at 1 p.m. The Browns-Steelers and Bills-Dolphins games are also at 1 p.m.

Colts head coach Frank Reich (right), shown talking to linebacker Bobby Okereke at Las Vegas, has discussed with GM Chris Ballard whether to show other NFL scores on Sunday. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Colts head coach Frank Reich said on Monday that he’s discussed with general manager Chris Ballard whether the Lucas Oil Stadium video boards will show the scores of other games. He didn’t say what they decided.

Colts second-year linebacker Bobby Okereke is with Hines. He says he doesn’t want to know.

“Honestly, I’ll be locked into the game,” he said.

But Okereke expects teammates will be talking on the sidelines about the outcomes of the early games.

“I probably won’t pay too much attention,” he said. “I’ll probably hear about it, then try to not let it affect me too much.”