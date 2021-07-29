Colts' OC Marcus Brady Says Carson Wentz 'Did Well' in First Action of Training Camp

With the first official practice of training camp under his belt in Indianapolis, Carson Wentz played well overall on the day, according to offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.

Though Carson Wentz has already worked out with his new Indianapolis Colts teammates and participated in offseason training activities and minicamp, it was a sight to behold Wednesday as Wentz worked through drills and plays with his offensive teammates in Westfield as part of the Colts' first official practice of training camp.

It would be silly to try and glean too much from Wentz's first training camp practice with the Colts, but offensive coordinator Marcus Brady — operating as the defacto head coach of the Colts with Frank Reich on the COVID-19 restrictions list following a positive test — was impressed none the less, citing a good first day overall for his new signal caller.

“I thought overall he did well, made some great checks in the run game and the passes," Brady said. "We put a lot on his plate mentally and he handled that very well. He threw the ball well today, had a few missed throws but it was his first time getting out here with the defenders in our receiver’s face. It’s all new for them. So, we’re going to continue to get better every day.”

Wentz did miss a few throws on the day, but overall he appeared comfortable and somewhat confidence in the Colts' system. Most importantly, he looked happy again and appears much more relaxed compared to the Wentz that's been on display the last few years in Philadelphia.

Being comfortable and confident, all while being relaxed, should factor into Wentz trying to establish himself as somewhat of a leader within the Colts' locker room at the most important position in all of sports.

“He’s very well spoken, he speaks up in the meeting rooms, he speaks up on the fields," Brady said. "He’s a very positive guy, so he’s easy to get along with. He’s shown that throughout the spring and the guys just kind of tend to him. He’s doing a great job of that.”

For Wentz, the veteran had to reel in some of that excitement on the first day of training camp as he was a bit amped up and felt like it was the first day of school.

“I was telling Coach (Marcus) Brady coming out here before that I was a little amped up and I needed to tone it down," Wentz said in his media availability Thursday. "It felt like the first day of school again coming out here. A beautiful setting for training camp, you’ve got farmland all around you – my type of place. So it was a lot of fun out there today and like I said, early on I just had to tone it down a little bit. I was a little amped up.”

If Wentz can continue to put together strong days throughout training camp and carry that level of play over into the season, he'll be far from the only one amped up about this Colts team.

