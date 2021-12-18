Bleacher Report Tabs Colts' Offensive Star As Team's MVP

When it comes to the 2021 Team MVP for the Indianapolis Colts, there's only one right answer. Bleacher Report lays out the case for the Colts' 2021 MVP with four games remaining. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

Though at least four games still remain in the 2021 season for the Indianapolis Colts, it's been quite clear for the last month or so who the most valuable player on the Colts' roster has been this season.

Unless you've been living under a rock this season, second-year running back Jonathan Taylor has taken a true star turn in the backfield for the Colts, quickly developing into arguably the best running back in the entire NFL, giving the Colts a real star to build around offensively once again while maintaining a true identity in Indianapolis, that of a smash mouth football team.

Heck, Taylor might not just be the Colts' team MVP — he might be the NFL MVP when it's all said and done, considering what he's done this season.

Knowing all that, Bleacher Report's Chris Roling still had to take a crack at predicting the Colts' MVP for a recent article. Here's guessing it didn't take him too long to think this one over, going with Taylor over the likes of defensive stars like linebacker Darius Leonard and cornerback Kenny Moore II.

Jonathan Taylor is in the middle of one of the NFL's biggest outright breakouts for the Indianapolis Colts. After rushing for 1,169 yards and 11 scores on a 5.0 per-carry average as a rookie over 15 games, Taylor is already up to 1,205, 14 and 5.8, respectively, over 12 games and on fewer carries. Over those 12 games, Taylor has 10 rushes of 20-plus yards and has picked up 74 first downs while averaging 100.4 rushing yards per game. He's also second on the team in receiving with 36 catches and two scores. Taylor is the league's top back in rushing yards, scores, first downs and total 20-plus-yard plays and is tied in per-carry average among backs with double-digit attempts. Though his Colts are 6-6, his showing should have him in MVP talk well beyond a team-only award.

Taylor could realistically finish as the NFL's leading rusher on the year, all while holding the highest yards per carry average of those qualified. Despite not receiving a heavy workload early in the season as the Colts worked in new quarterback Carson Wentz, Taylor has consistently been an absolute dominant force on the ground for the Colts, cracking the 100-yard mark seven times, including three straight times against the New York Jets (172 yards), Jacksonville Jaguars (116 yards) and Buffalo Bills (185 yards) putting himself on the map when it comes to stardom in the NFL.

If the Colts want to continue to make a push for a playoff spot down the stretch against the likes of the New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders and Jaguars, Taylor is going to need to be the focal point once again. At this rate, he's on pace for 1,800 yards and north of 20 rushing touchdowns.

Those numbers are easily good enough for team MVP. Could he add NFL MVP to that resume in just his second season?

