AllColts
Top Stories
News

Indianapolis Colts’ Offseason Virtual Routine Helped QB Philip Rivers Make Smooth Transition

Phillip B. Wilson

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the advantages to quarterback Philip Rivers joining the Indianapolis Colts in March was his familiarity with head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni.

They worked together with the Chargers, which means Rivers already knew roughly 85 percent of the Colts playbook when he signed a one-year, $25-million contract in March. Reich was a Chargers assistant from 2013 to 2015 while Sirianni was with the organization from 2013 to 2017.

What Rivers didn’t know when he changed NFL addresses was how the Colts would adjust to the unusual offseason training activities with a virtual routine that helped the 17th-year pro enjoy a seamless transition.

“It’s really exceeded expectations in terms of what we’ve been able to get done,” Rivers said in a recent Zoom video conference call. “I really could not have imagined getting as much done as we’re getting done. I think that’s a credit to the coaching staff. It starts with obviously Frank, in terms of organizing it all – I can’t speak for the defensive side — (and) what Nick has done offensively with the staff, how organized and how efficient the meetings have been. Really, I could go on and on.

“It’s been unbelievable, just seamless from different coaches presenting, to different coaches sharing their screen and sharing video, going from this to that, doing virtual walk-thrus. (Center) Ryan (Kelly) is making calls. We’re sending guys in motion. It’s been awesome. Had this not been my first year here, I would have said, ‘Shoot, I don’t know what more we could have gained by being in the building from a meeting standpoint.’”

Rivers, 38, acknowledges that not being able to bond with his new teammates in the locker room and for offseason practices was a detriment, but there was nothing he could do about the Coronavirus pandemic causing the NFL to close facilities until recently.

Although the only players who can report to the facility are those rehabilitating injuries, Rivers has moved his family to Indianapolis and has organized throwing sessions and workouts with his new teammates.

“Gosh, you lose a lot like I already mentioned, the camaraderie in the locker room and sitting in there after you’ve done the conditioning and obviously all the field work that we would have gotten done and all the time spent together,” he said. “But in terms of just football and just in the meeting room and what we could get done, I don’t know what has been lacking. It’s been really good.”

Another benefit to learning the Colts playbook required Rivers to study the subtle changes to the offensive game plan devised by Reich and Sirianni. It’s one thing to know why a play is called or the intent of its execution, but Rivers realized he had to focus on terminology for necessary understanding.

“I do know the scheme. I’ve known it, but there’s always tweaks,” he said. “There’s always tweaks when you haven’t been with guys in a handful of years. It’s been longer without Frank than it has been Nick. Then obviously the mesh of those two and of other coaches and their ideas. There is different terminology that they’ve changed. Some things, I remember calling this and now we’re calling that. I feel like that’s been good for me.

“I’ve always worked at it hard in the offseason, but I’ve never had to study. I would work and like to watch tape and go back and evaluate the previous year and do all that stuff, but as far as actually studying playbook stuff, I hadn’t had to do that in a long time. That has actually been fun to do. It has been kind of a challenge to flip through the notebook and look up things that you’re used to knowing like the back of your hand. I’ve had to work at that a little bit.”

That’s why Rivers sounds confident about being up to speed when hitting that practice field with his new teammates. Although he played 16 seasons in the Chargers organization and is now expected to adapt to throwing passes to the likes of wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and tight end Jack Doyle, among others, Rivers

doesn’t sound the least bit worried about possible growing pains.

“I really don’t. Not to kind of make it no big deal, but I just don’t think it is going to be. I really don’t,” he said. “I can say again, I’ve thrown twice with a few guys and I go, ‘Man, it doesn’t feel like it’s just two times.’ It really doesn’t.

“I think a lot of that again is being in the same offense and it’s Nick, Frank, along with the other coaches – the route disciplines, the route technique has all been coached the way I’m used to. They are running the route the way I ran it, believe it, and know it.”

He joked that there was actually was nervous anticipation before participating in the first of those recent throwing sessions.

“I was a little nervous the night before going to throw the other day,” Rivers said. “I was like, ‘Shoot, I’m throwing to these guys for the first time. I better not throw a bunch of balls at their head or throw a bunch in the dirt.’”

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Until Colin Kaepernick is Signed, NFL Just Saying What's Politically Correct

A long line of NFL voices have admitted they were wrong about quarterback Colin Kaepernick taking a knee in 2016 to protest racism and police brutality. But until Kaepernick is given a chance to win a job again, are these words just talk?

Phillip B. Wilson

by

PhilB24

Colts QB Philip Rivers Proud of NFL Start Streak

New Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers enters his 17th NFL season with a streak of 224 consecutive regular-season starts, which ranks fifth in league history. He needs six more to move into fourth on the all-time list.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Productions Awarded Two Emmys

The Indianapolis Colts' production/distribution group receives honors for videos on cornerback Kenny Moore II and retired punter Hunter Smith.

Phillip B. Wilson

Inside AFC South: Most Irreplaceable Players

The weekly series on AFC South Division developments shifts its focus to the most irreplaceable players for the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans.

Phillip B. Wilson

ColtsSpeak: Steven Dodson

The latest ColtsSpeak conversation is with Indianapolis Colts fan Steven Dodson, 59, West Jefferson, N.C. The Colts fan since childhood shares his views in a question-and-answer chat with AllColts.com editor Phillip B. Wilson.

Phillip B. Wilson

Indianapolis Colts Introduce Initiatives to Fight Racism, Discrimination

In keeping with the organization’s promise to be more active in fighting systemic racism and discrimination in the community, the Indianapolis Colts announced a new scholarship for minority students and the creation of a new staff position, Director of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion.

Phillip B. Wilson

Turning Pages of '100 Things Colts Fans:' Jeff Saturday

The ongoing series returns to feature one of the Indianapolis Colts’ all-time fan favorites, Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday, who was known as much for his affable off-field demeanor as his playing career. Saturday was featured in the 2013 book ‘100 Things Colts Fans Know & Do Before They Die.’

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Running Backs Have Been Helpful to Rookie Jonathan Taylor

The Indianapolis Colts are adamant there won't be any animosity in the running backs room after the second-round selection of Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor. So far, Taylor says he’s appreciated bonding with his new teammates, who have offered assistance with the rookie’s NFL transition.

Phillip B. Wilson

NFL Needs to Listen to Foremost COVID-19 Experts

The NFL was quick to respond to the Thursday opinion of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who doesn’t see how games can be played in 2020 unless teams are in a bubble. The NFL statement about taking every possible precaution reflects an unwillingness to accept what foremost doctors continue to say about COVID-19.

Phillip B. Wilson

Colts Rookie Wide Receiver Dezmon Patmon Joins Philip Rivers' Throwing Sessions

Upon arrival this week in Indianapolis, sixth-round selection Dezmon Patmon has already started his participation in quarterback Philip Rivers’ throwing sessions. The Colts wide receiver was working out in California with fellow draftees Michael Pittman Jr. and Jacob Eason.

Phillip B. Wilson

by

PhilB24