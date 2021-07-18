Colts' OL Named Team's 'Secret Weapon'

Starting right tackle Braden Smith is perpetually overlooked across the NFL, but one Bleacher Report analyst pegged the Pro bowl caliber tackle as the Colts' secret weapon ahead of the 2021 season.

Eyeing a new contract extension and some additional name recognition across the NFL landscape, Indianapolis Colts' starting right tackle Braden Smith is poised for a big 2021 season.

With a big season ahead and a new contract looming, all eyes are on Smith for the Colts, who Bleacher Report named the Colts' "secret weapon" ahead of the 2021 season.

© Matt Kryger/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

When one thinks of a weapon in today's NFL, the thought typically jumps to an offensive weapon like a running back, receiver or tight end. Instead, Bleacher Report differed slightly with the selection of Smith, going with an overlooked offensive lineman.

Here's what Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox had to say about the selection of Smith.

Smith has started 43 games in his three seasons and has played at least 75 percent of the offensive snaps every year. In 2020, he didn't allow a single sack, according to Pro Football Focus.Reich and the Colts are trying to rebuild their offense around Carson Wentz, who was traded to the team in February, and without longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo, who retired. If Indy is successful, Smith is going to be a significant, if significantly underappreciated, piece of the puzzle.

While Smith doesn't receive the same type of attention or accolades that fellow 2018 draft pick and All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson receives, he's been a "model of consistency," according to head coach Frank Reich via The Athletic's Stephen Holder, and is considered one of the 10 best right tackles in football, which is saying quite a bit considering how strong the right tackle position has become in recent years.

In 2020, Smith graded out at 80.1 per Pro Football Focus's metrics, and helped pave the way for one of the best rushing attacks in football last season as rookie running back Johnathan Taylor emerged as a star.

With Smith holding down the right side of the offensive line next to right guard Mark Glowinski, the Colts' right side of the offensive line looks poised for another big season in 2021.

