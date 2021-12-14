Colts, Patriots Announce Initial Week 15 Injuries

Here is how the Colts and Patriots are looking, health-wise, before this Saturday night's Week 15 matchup.

The Indianapolis Colts host their biggest primetime matchup in quite a while on Saturday as the New England Patriots come to town.

The Colts are coming off of their late-season bye last week and got some help slipping into a playoff spot. Standing in the way of holding onto that spot are the Patriots, rookie quarterback Mac Jones, and a defense currently playing lights out.

The teams got their on-field portion of game preparation underway on Tuesday. Here is how the Colts and Patriots are looking, health-wise, before this Saturday's Week 15 matchup.

COLTS

TUESDAY

Did Not Participate — LB Bobby Okereke (illness)

Limited Participant — TE Kylen Granson (personal), C Ryan Kelly (knee/illness)

The Colts are obviously quite healthy coming off of their bye, but they were already hitting peak health going into last week. This week, the Colts activated starting center Ryan Kelly from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and on Monday placed linebacker and stud special teamer Zaire Franklin on it. During training camp, Franklin told reporters he was fully vaccinated, so he may be able to return in time for Saturday's game.

PATRIOTS

TUESDAY

Did Not Participate — OL Yodny Cajuste (illness)

Limited Participant — C David Andrews (shoulder), DT Christian Barmore (knee), LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (ribs), RB Brandon Bolden (knee), OL Trent Brown (calf/wrist), K Nick Folk (left knee), RB Damien Harris (hamstring), LB Ronnie Perkins (illness), DB Adrian Phillips (knee)

